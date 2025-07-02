Miles Hammond leads steadfast Gloucestershire in batting to a draw

Gloucestershire 380 (Bracey 133, Akhter 58, Bancroft 50) and 255 for 7 (Hammond 84, Kellaway 6-111) drew with Glamorgan 528 (Kellaway 139, Ingram 117)

Gloucestershire batted all day to complete their day four task and ensure a draw with Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens.

Miles Hammond led the way with 84, remaining at the crease for 55 overs of the final day as the draw was settled after just three innings, the visitors ending on 255 for 7 with a lead of 107.

Ben Kellaway attempted to bowl Glamorgan to victory in the absence of the injured Mason Crane and continued to show signs of promise with career-best figures of 6 for 111, adding to his century from day three.

With Leicestershire and Derbyshire recording defeats earlier in the day, Glamorgan and Gloucestershire closed the gap on the promotion spaces with their high-scoring draw.

Starting the day wicketless after 11 overs survived overnight, Gloucestershire needed 136 to make Glamorgan bat again. The equation for the hosts was simple - bowl the opposition out inside a day and see how much time was left to chase whatever was set.

Joe Phillips was the first of a series of starts for Gloucestershire throughout the day, although balls were the crucial figure with time taken up the only aim. After nine overs of the day, Glamorgan struck - Cameron Bancroft adjudged lbw off James Harris setting Glamorgan on their way for the day.

An over later, Kellaway removed the other opener with Asa Tribe completing an excellent short-leg catch off the face of the bat.

Ollie Price and later Graeme van Buuren stalled Glamorgan in support of Hammond, the latter pair putting on 56. However, with three wickets at lunch, the Welsh county had more hope than initially thought.

An afternoon session drifted by, Glamorgan trying all the tactics seen by Gloucestershire a day prior, plus the additional trick of Kellaway's left-arm-orthodox, one of which a head-high beamer sent for six. James Bracey and Hammond batted time, not always convincingly, combining for 45 although that wasn't important either. Gloucestershire losing just one wicket in the session was crucial, they now had a 46-run lead for Glamorgan to negotiate with just 34 overs left in the day.

With an early handshake the expectation from the afternoon of dryness, the tale twisted again. Hammond was dropped on his first ball after tea, only to be dismissed in the same over. Then Bracey's long, circumstantial knock ended in Kellaway's next over, giving the 21-year-old a second career five-for, Colin Ingram receiving a second-slip catch for an early 40th birthday gift.

Another period of eight overs went by which Glamorgan couldn't afford, 30 runs added, Kellaway claiming a sixth.