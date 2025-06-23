Madsen, Came centuries put Derbyshire in full command

Gloucestershire 187 and 62 for 1 (Bancroft 32*) trail Derbyshire 398 (Madsen 123, Came 103, Murphy 3-120) by 149 runs

Centuries from Wayne Madsen and Harry Came strengthened Derbyshire's grip on the second day of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two match with Gloucestershire at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol.

Skipper Madsen hit 123 and Came 103, extending their overnight third-wicket stand to 206 as the visitors posted 398 in reply to Gloucestershire's modest first-innings total of 187, a lead of 211. Todd Murphy was the most successful bowler with three for 120 on debut.

The hosts hit back strongly after their opponents had been 301 for two at one stage and then made a better fist of their second innings, reaching 62 for one by the close, having reduced the deficit to 149. Cameron Bancroft was unbeaten on 32.

Derbyshire began the day on 116 for two, still 71 behind, with Madsen 18 not out and Came unbeaten on 29. Gloucestershire hopes centred upon their new signing Murphy, but Madsen quickly set the tone by twice hitting the Australia Test off-spinner through the off side for back-foot fours.

There was nothing Murphy nor any other bowler could do to prise apart the Derbyshire pair as Came was first to fifty off 86 balls. Madson soon followed to the same landmark off 82 deliveries before cutting a boundary off Zaman Akhter to take his side into the lead.

By lunch that advantage had stretched to 55 runs, with the scoreboard reading 242 for two. The afternoon session saw Madsen reach three figures off 157 balls, with 11 fours, and Came replicate that achievement, having faced 180 deliveries and hit 12 fours and a six. Neither had looked in the least trouble on a benign pitch, highlighting how poorly Gloucestershire had batted on day one.

It was a major surprise when Madsen's dismissal, with the total on 301, caught off a top-edged reverse sweep to give Murphy his first Gloucestershire wicket, sparked a Derbyshire collapse that saw six more fall for just 55 runs. Brook Guest could make only two before being caught at short mid-wicket off seamer Ben Charlesworth, who quickly struck again by having Came caught behind cutting just before the second new ball became due.

It was 319 for six when Anuj Dal was bowled by a ball from left-arm spinner Graeme van Buuren which turned to beat his forward defensive push, and 320 for seven when Alex Thomson was caught by wicketkeeper James Bracey down the leg side off Murphy.

The Aussie struck again when Martin Andersson was snapped up at short-leg and the sorry procession continued as Ben Aitchison skied a catch to backward point off van Buuren. Derbyshire's lead at that point was 169, but former Gloucestershire loanee Zak Chappell then frustrated his old teammates with some quality shots in a stand of 42 with first day bowling hero Jack Morley.

The latter lofted van Buuren over wide long-on for six, while Chappell produced one of the shots of the day when clipping Ajeet Singh Dale through the leg side with a flourish for four to take the lead past 200. He and Morley were still together when a delayed tea was taken with Derbyshire 395 for nine.

The final session saw Morley fall lbw to off-spinner Ollie Price attempting to sweep with Derbyshire just two runs short of a fourth batting point. Chappell remained unbeaten on 28 and Gloucestershire were left with 22 overs to bat in their second innings before stumps.