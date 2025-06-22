Matches (17)
Gloucs vs Derbyshire, 31st Match at Bristol, County DIV2, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

31st Match, Bristol, June 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
DerbyshireDerbyshire
7200108
4
GloucestershireGloucestershire
712087
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
OJ Price
10 M • 704 Runs • 44 Avg • 47.34 SR
JR Bracey
10 M • 693 Runs • 49.5 Avg • 60 SR
WL Madsen
10 M • 850 Runs • 65.38 Avg • 68.16 SR
CP Jewell
7 M • 693 Runs • 63 Avg • 73.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS Dale
7 M • 26 Wkts • 3.61 Econ • 49.57 SR
TJ Price
9 M • 26 Wkts • 3.7 Econ • 56 SR
LM Reece
9 M • 26 Wkts • 3.46 Econ • 38.73 SR
JP Morley
8 M • 23 Wkts • 3.05 Econ • 71.78 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
GLO
DER
Player
Role
Cameron Bancroft (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
James Bracey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Charlesworth 
Middle order Batter
Ajeet Singh Dale 
Bowler
Marchant de Lange 
Bowler
Chris Dent 
Opening Batter
Dominic Goodman 
Bowler
Cameron Green 
Batting Allrounder
Miles Hammond 
Top order Batter
Tom Price 
Allrounder
Oliver Price 
Batting Allrounder
Josh Shaw 
Bowler
Matt Taylor 
Bowler
Graeme van Buuren 
Bowling Allrounder
Zaman Akhter 
Bowler
Match details
County Ground, Bristol
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
