Cameron Green hits comeback hundred to repay Gloucestershire investment

Gloucestershire 365 for 7 (Bracey 109*, Green 100*, Gilchrist) vs Kent

Cameron Green hit a century on his Gloucestershire debut as the visitors posted 365 for 7 on day one of their Rothesay County Championship game with Kent at Canterbury.

Fellow centurion James Bracey made 109 not out and put on 167 with the Australia international, who had to retire not out on exactly 100 with cramp. Green confirmed afterwards that he would be okay to continue his innings on day two, after "a good night's sleep and a bit of food".

"One hundred percent I'm proud," he said of becoming the 10th player to score a first-class hundred on debut for Gloucestershire. "It's been eight long months on the sidelines so to get back out here was very special and it's always a good way to start your tenure.

"It definitely did but I've had really good practice this week. All the Gloucester coaches have been unreal, they gave me the best prep they could have. There was a bit of Dukes ball work back in WA but I think it was a really good training block and it's always nice to spend some time out in the middle.

"If we'd offered that at the start of the day we'd have taken it's quite a green wicket out there," he added. "I thought it did quite a bit early and credit to the guys to push through to that score. It was a good first day.

"I think it was doing a fair amount throughout. I think a ball had our name on it the whole time, but two guys got in and tried to stay in as long as you could and I think Hammo [Miles Hammond] and Brace both put the pressure back on them with scoring pretty quickly as soon as they came out, so credit to those guys, they batted beautifully."

Nathan Gilchrist kept Kent in it with 5 for 61 but the hosts were hindered by an indifferent display in the field and an injury to Grant Stewart.

After winning the toss Kent stuck with the formula that helped them win their two opening games by choosing to bowl, but they failed to capitalise on a promising start having reduced Gloucestershire to 15 for 2.

Gilchrist got Cameron Bancroft for just 2, lbw trying to play across his pads, but Ollie Price was on 1 when he edged Stewart. Keeper Harry Finch pulled out of the catch expecting it to carry to first slip and it fell short.

Ben Charlesworth went in the next over, lbw to Gilchrist, but Kent's already cursed bowling unit then suffered another blow when Stewart pulled up injured midway through the 14th over and had to be replaced by Jas Singh (Kashif Ali also seemed to be struggling when he went off during the evening session, although he did return before stumps.)

Singh had Ollie Price lbw for 18 in his next over, to a ball that looked like it might be going down, but Green and Miles Hammond rebuilt the innings and it was 96 for 3 at lunch.

Hammond looked poised for his half-century, only for Singh to rip out his off stump for 48, but that was the highpoint of an otherwise saggy afternoon session for the hosts. Green never looked troubled and he pushed Jack Leaning for a single to mid-off to reach his 50.

It was 225 for 4 at tea, after which the visitors continued to dominate, although they were given another life when Bracey was on 67. He edged Leaning to first slip but Daniel Bell-Drummond put down a regulation chance.

By the time Green reached the late 90s he seemed to be suffering from cramp and was visibly struggling to take singles. When he drove Joey Evison for one he made it to the bowler's end before collapsing to the ground and retiring.