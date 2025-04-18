Matches (5)
IPL (2)
PSL (1)
WWC Qualifier (2)

Kent vs Gloucs, 11th Match at Canterbury, County DIV2, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Canterbury, April 18 - 21, 2025, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Kent FlagKent
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
KENT Win & Bat
GLOUC Win & Bat
KENT Win & Bowl
GLOUC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TS Muyeye
9 M • 747 Runs • 46.69 Avg • 73.37 SR
BG Compton
9 M • 650 Runs • 38.24 Avg • 43.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JDM Evison
10 M • 14 Wkts • 3.37 Econ • 63.42 SR
NN Gilchrist
5 M • 14 Wkts • 4.31 Econ • 53.85 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
KENT
GLOUC
Player
Role
Daniel Bell-Drummond (c)
Opening Batter
Ben Compton 
Top order Batter
Zak Crawley 
Top order Batter
Keith Dudgeon 
-
Joey Evison 
Allrounder
Harry Finch 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nathan Gilchrist 
Bowler
Jaskaran Singh 
Bowler
Kashif Ali 
Bowler
Jack Leaning 
Middle order Batter
Tawanda Muyeye 
Middle order Batter
Tawanda Muyeye 
Middle order Batter
Grant Stewart 
-
Match details
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days18,19,20,21 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News

Switch Hit: Cap'n Brook, Sir Jimmy

Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vish Ehantharajah get together to chat about the start of the county season

Switch Hit: Cap'n Brook, Sir Jimmy

Bohannon 155 defies Northants as Harrison seven-for goes in vain

Marcus Harris adds vital fifty as Lancashire successfully bat their way to safety on final day

Bohannon 155 defies Northants as Harrison seven-for goes in vain

Madsen misses milestone but bats Derbyshire to stalemate

No result ever seemed likely at Grace Road, especially when visiting skipper extended remarkable record

Madsen misses milestone but bats Derbyshire to stalemate

Bristol pitch and weather wins out as Gloucestershire held by Glamorgan

Rain and Colin Ingram curtailed Gloucestershire's day four push for a first home victory since September 2022

Bristol pitch and weather wins out as Gloucestershire held by Glamorgan

Keith Dudgeon has Kent stint cut short by knee injury

Seamer suffered problem in training and will return to South Africa for rehab

Keith Dudgeon has Kent stint cut short by knee injury
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEICS210139
KENT220038
DERBS210136
LANCS200223
GLOUC201118
NHNTS201118
GLAM201115
MIDDX201114
Full Table