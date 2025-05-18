Guest helps Derbyshire avoid follow on but Lancashire hold upper hand

Lancashire 458 and 141 for 6 (Wells 50, Morley 3-32) lead Derbyshire 314 (Guest 77, Anderson 3-53, Hartley 3-68) by 285 runs

The final day of this Rothesay County Championship match at Emirates Old Trafford looks set for an intriguing finish after Lancashire had ended the third evening on 141 for 6 in their second innings, giving them a lead of 285 and an opportunity to set Derbyshire a target early on the final day.

Brooke Guest 's 77 had helped the visitors avoid the follow-on during an afternoon when James Anderson could add only one more wicket to the two he took on Saturday.

But Anderson's 3 for 53 and Tom Hartley 's 3 for 68 were instrumental in Derbyshire being dismissed for 314 in reply to Lancashire's 458 and aggressive batting by the home side, plus a clatter of wickets, has also set up the possibility of a natural conclusion on the last morning.

The first session was dominated by Derbyshire's batters, who scored 93 runs for the loss of two wickets. In particular, the morning was a triumph for the nightwatchman, Jack Morley, who made a career-best 41 against his former county and looked in little trouble during his 116-minute innings until six overs before lunch when he chipped a low catch to Keaton Jennings at short midwicket off George Balderson.

Guest and Morley added 76 for their side's fifth wicket but Martin Andersson survived only three balls from Balderson before being incontrovertibly lbw to the fourth for nought. Andersson's dismissal was the only serious setback the visitors suffered and they reached the first interval on 205 for 6 with Guest on 53 and Anuj Dal unbeaten on 16.

The afternoon's cricket began far less pleasantly for Derbyshire. They first lost Dal, who had added only three to his lunchtime score when he carelessly cut Hartley to Anderson Phillip. The vital scalp of Guest was then claimed by the occasional offspinner Josh Bohannon, who turned a ball inside the batter's drive, thus taking his first wicket since 2021.

Guest's dismissal for 77 left his side on 236 for 8, still 222 runs in arrears, but the resilience of Derbyshire's lower-order batting was demonstrated once again as Zak Chappell and Ben Aitchison added a further 68 runs for the ninth wicket, thereby taking their side to within five runs of saving the follow on.

Anderson was recalled but conceded four boundaries in his two overs, with the last of these, Blair Tickner's off-driven four, ensuring that Derbyshire saved the follow-on. In the midst of this rough treatment, the former England bowler had Chappell caught at short leg by George Bell for 24 and Aitchison was the last man dismissed when he was caught at midwicket by Bell off Hartley for 45, an innings that had included a four and two sixes off three successive balls from Luke Wells.

Left with 33 overs to extend their advantage, Lancashire went on the attack and lost six wickets in the process. Jennings was caught at third by Andersson off Tickner for 33, Bohannon made 2 before skying Morley to Zak Chappell, running back from mid-on and Marcus Harris managed only a single before edging Aitchison to Guest, who took a superb full-length catch.