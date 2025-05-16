Matches (8)
Lancashire vs Derbyshire, 22nd Match at Manchester, County DIV2, May 16 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
22nd Match, Manchester, May 16 - 19, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Lancashire • 458/10(155.1 overs)1st INNINGS
141 (270)
3/87 (26)
73 (119)
2/83 (37)
Derbyshire • 314/10(97.3 overs)1st INNINGS
77 (154)
3/68 (30.3)
45 (63)
3/53 (12)
Lancashire • 184/7(40 overs)2nd INNINGS
56* (76)
3/54 (14)
50 (66)
2/23 (7)
Derbyshire • 220/8(87.5 overs)2nd INNINGS
63 (94)
2/25 (16)
43 (100)
2/38 (20.5)
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Toss
|Derbyshire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|16,17,18,19 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Lancashire 13, Derbyshire 11
Match Coverage
Dal, Morley defy Anderson, Hartley as Derbyshire escape
Ninth-wicket pair bat out more than 10 overs to keep Lancashire winless
Guest helps Derbyshire avoid follow on but Lancashire hold upper hand
James Anderson takes three-for, Luke Wells adds another fifty to extend lead
Anderson strikes on comeback to propel Lancashire
England great claims two wickets on return to cement dominance over Derbyshire
Luke Wells century helps to ease Lancashire's woes
Matty Hirst makes 51 as rock-bottom hosts recover from another ropey start
Derbyshire Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|30
|73
|caught
|12
|19
|caught
|63
|94
|caught
|19
|47
|bowled
|2
|12
|caught
|43
|100
|not out
|13
|114
|caught
|13
|13
|lbw
|0
|21
|not out
|0
|36
|Extras
|(lb 18, nb 4, w 3)
|Total
|220(8 wkts; 87.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>