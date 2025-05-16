Matches (8)
Lancashire vs Derbyshire, 22nd Match at Manchester, County DIV2, May 16 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
22nd Match, Manchester, May 16 - 19, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Lancashire FlagLancashire
458 & 184/7d
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
(T:329) 314 & 220/8

Match drawn

Scorecard summary
Lancashire 458/10(155.1 overs)
1st INNINGS
Luke Wells
141 (270)
Ben Aitchison
3/87 (26)
George Balderson
73 (119)
Jack Morley
2/83 (37)
Derbyshire 314/10(97.3 overs)
1st INNINGS
Brooke Guest
77 (154)
Tom Hartley
3/68 (30.3)
Ben Aitchison
45 (63)
James Anderson
3/53 (12)
Lancashire 184/7(40 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Matty Hurst
56* (76)
Jack Morley
3/54 (14)
Luke Wells
50 (66)
Blair Tickner
2/23 (7)
Derbyshire 220/8(87.5 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Harry Came
63 (94)
James Anderson
2/25 (16)
Martin Andersson
43 (100)
Tom Hartley
2/38 (20.5)
View full scorecard
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
TossDerbyshire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days16,17,18,19 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Paul Baldwin
England
Simon Widdup
Match Referee
England
Ian Herbert
PointsLancashire 13, Derbyshire 11
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI6402115
DER610585
GLA622275
GLO612375
MID622268
KEN623163
LAN601563
NOR613259
Full Table