Stewart century thwarts Green squeeze as Kent cling on

Lancashire 639 for 9 (Turner 154, Wells 152, Bohannon 124) drew with Kent 374 (Compton 135, Finch 52, Balderson 3-54) and 328 for 8 dec (Stewart 130, Evison 77, Denly 57, Green 4-104)

Grant Stewart's glorious 130 helped to secure a nerve-shredding draw for Kent and frustrate James Anderson on a dramatic last day of the Rothesay County Championship match against Lancashire at Blackpool.

Such an outcome had seemed unlikely in the extreme in mid-afternoon, when the visitors had slumped to 116 for seven in the second innings, still 149 in arrears. At that point it looked as though Anderson was on course for an innings victory in his first game as Red Rose skipper.

But Stewart and Joey Evison put on 182 for the eighth wicket in thrilling fashion to take Kent into the black, and even though Anderson had Stewart caught at cover for 130, Kent survived to finish on 328 for eight, with Evison unbeaten on a brilliantly gutsy 77 when the players shook hands.

Australian off-spinner Chris Green took four for 104 and Tom Bailey three for 61 for Lancashire, who are still waiting for their first Championship victory of the season. By contrast, the draw ends a dismal run of four defeats for Daniel Bell-Drummond's side.

Needing to bat almost all day to avoid defeat, Kent chose to open the batting with specialist leg-spinner, Matt Parkinson, who was doing the job for the first time in his county career.

But it was Parkinson's opening partner, Ben Compton, who was the first batsman dismissed when he was lbw to Bailey for six in the sixth over of the morning.

Having removed their opponents' best and most adhesive batsman, Lancashire then dismissed Parkinson for four three overs later when the former Old Trafford favourite turned an off-spinner from Green into the hands of Josh Bohannon at backward short leg.

The following hour was filled with appeals, most of them cacophonous, none of them answered in the affirmative. Instead, Jaydn Denly and Bell-Drummond took their side to lunch on 74 for two, the only alarm coming in the final over before the interval when Denly was struck a painful blow on the point of the elbow by a shortish ball from Mitch Stanley.

Kent's equilibrium was then disturbed in an even more significant fashion four balls into the afternoon session when Bell-Drummond was dismissed for 13, Keaton Jennings sticking out his right hand to take a superb reflex catch at short leg off Green.

That success began a golden half hour for Green, who had Tawanda Muyeye caught by Jennings at short leg for three and Jack Leaning, caught at slip by Luke Wells off successive deliveries to complete a devastating spell in which he had removed three top-order batsmen in 15 balls.

The only solace for Kent in this period came when Denly reached his maiden first-class fifty with a single off Stanley and the hopes of the visitors might have been raised a trifle when he put on 32 for the sixth wicket with Joey Evison. But it seemed that Lancashire were not to be denied. Now bowling off-spin, Bailey knocked back Denly's off stump with a fine ball when the 19-year-old had made 57 and four balls later, he had Harry Finch caught at short leg by Jennings for nought.

But Evison and Grant Stewart then went on the attack in utterly memorable fashion sharing a stand filled with attacking strokeplay either side of tea. In the second over of the evening session, Stewart hit Mitchell Stanley for three vicious leg side sixes, reaching a 42-ball half-century in the process with five fours and four maximums.