Lancashire vs Kent, 32nd Match at Blackpool, County DIV2, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
32nd Match, Blackpool, June 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Lancashire
D
D
L
D
L
Kent
D
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LAN7 M • 825 Runs • 63.46 Avg • 57.45 SR
LAN10 M • 715 Runs • 39.72 Avg • 50.67 SR
KEN9 M • 800 Runs • 47.06 Avg • 48.98 SR
KEN10 M • 563 Runs • 31.28 Avg • 76.49 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 27 Wkts • 3.13 Econ • 60.22 SR
LAN9 M • 27 Wkts • 3.39 Econ • 55.77 SR
7 M • 28 Wkts • 3.83 Econ • 43.85 SR
KEN6 M • 18 Wkts • 3.68 Econ • 70.38 SR
Squad
LAN
KEN
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Stanley Park, Blackpool
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
