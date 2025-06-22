Matches (17)
ENG vs IND
SL vs BAN
MLC
WI Women vs SA Women
Vitality Blast Men
Scotland T20 Tri-Series
Vitality Blast Women
TNPL

Lancashire vs Kent, 32nd Match at Blackpool, County DIV2, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

32nd Match, Blackpool, June 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Lancashire FlagLancashire
Kent FlagKent
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
7
LancashireLancashire
702066
8
KentKent
724065
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MS Harris
7 M • 825 Runs • 63.46 Avg • 57.45 SR
LWP Wells
10 M • 715 Runs • 39.72 Avg • 50.67 SR
BG Compton
9 M • 800 Runs • 47.06 Avg • 48.98 SR
TS Muyeye
10 M • 563 Runs • 31.28 Avg • 76.49 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GP Balderson
10 M • 27 Wkts • 3.13 Econ • 60.22 SR
TE Bailey
9 M • 27 Wkts • 3.39 Econ • 55.77 SR
NN Gilchrist
7 M • 28 Wkts • 3.83 Econ • 43.85 SR
MW Parkinson
6 M • 18 Wkts • 3.68 Econ • 70.38 SR
Squad
LAN
KEN
Player
Role
Keaton Jennings (c)
Opening Batter
Tom Aspinwall 
Bowling Allrounder
Tom Bailey 
Bowler
George Balderson 
Allrounder
George Bell 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Bohannon 
Middle order Batter
Marcus Harris 
Opening Batter
Tom Hartley 
Bowler
Matty Hurst 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Michael Jones 
Top order Batter
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Anderson Phillip 
Bowler
Ollie Sutton 
-
John Turner 
Bowler
Luke Wells 
Top order Batter
Will Williams 
Bowler
Match details
Stanley Park, Blackpool
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
