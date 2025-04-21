Middlesex beat stubborn resistance and rain to land nine-wicket win

Middlesex 470 for 9 dec (Holden 107, du Plooy 89, Geddes 83, Kellaway 4-61) and 59 for 1 beat Glamorgan 199 and 329 (Cooke 69, Carlson 54, Roland-Jones 3-68) by nine wickets

Middlesex overcame stubborn Glamorgan resistance and the rain to beat the visitors by nine wickets on the final day of their Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash at Lord's.

Chris Cooke 's stoic 213-minute 69 and Ned Leonard 's career-best 47 led the Welsh rearguard the pair sharing a heroic stand of 88 for the eighth wicket - this after Sunday's half-centurion Kiran Carlson had fallen without adding to his overnight score.

Timm van der Gugten contributed a useful 28, but they were bowled out for 329 shortly after 3pm, Toby Roland-Jones returning three for 68.

Needing 59, despite a lengthy rain delay, Middlesex got home with 13 overs to spare, Leus du Plooy 27 not out finishing the game with a six.

Carlson's dismissal in Roland-Jones' second over of the day was highly controversial. The Seaxes' skipper bowled a great line, and the ball bounced a fraction on the batter who appeared to hit the back of his pad with the bat rather than making any contact. Carlson shook his head all the way back to the pavilion.

Cooke and new batter Van der Gugten dug in, the latter twice driving the Henry Brookes straight to the pavilion rope. It took Dane Paterson's second delivery with the new ball to beat the outside edge and clip Van der Gugten's off stump to end the stand of 47.

The resolute Cooke, who survived a huge Roland-Jones shout for lbw, found another staunch ally in Leonard, the pair ensuring Middlesex would have to bat again when the latter top-edged Paterson to the fence at third in the first over after lunch.

Cooke reached 50 with a sixth four tickled to fine leg and the 50 partnership soon followed. By now rain clouds were amassing to add to the hosts' frustrations, Zafar Gohar's emotions boiling over as he flicked the bails off with his hand in the aftermath of another lbw appeal answered in the negative. By the time Brookes had one upheld to end the obdurate Cooke's 151-ball vigil, the lead was 50.

Gohar's mood wasn't helped by Jack Davies dropping Leonard off the very next ball, but left with the tail, the 22-year-old missed out on a maiden first-class half-century when he attempted a reverse-sweep later in the following over and was castled.

Shoaib Bashir needed a concussion check after being struck on the helmet by a short one from Brooks and the innings ended two balls later when the England spinner skied the seamer to mid-wicket.

Middlesex promoted Holden to open and he promptly deposited Leonard's first ball into the Tavern Stand, only to fall later in the same over trying to repeat the shot.

Bad light and rain drove the players off soon afterwards with the score 16 for 1, leading to a two-hour delay. However, when the clouds dispersed the hosts coasted home with no further alarms.