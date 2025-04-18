Matches (5)
Middlesex vs Glamorgan, 10th Match at London, County DIV2, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Lord's, April 18 - 21, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MDE Holden
10 M • 768 Runs • 48 Avg • 47 SR
RF Higgins
9 M • 687 Runs • 49.07 Avg • 66.89 SR
CA Ingram
7 M • 815 Runs • 81.5 Avg • 63.47 SR
KS Carlson
10 M • 760 Runs • 42.22 Avg • 56.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TS Roland-Jones
9 M • 45 Wkts • 3.24 Econ • 36.84 SR
RF Higgins
9 M • 20 Wkts • 3.02 Econ • 59.15 SR
T van der Gugten
9 M • 33 Wkts • 3.04 Econ • 51.18 SR
AW Gorvin
6 M • 19 Wkts • 3.23 Econ • 46.47 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MIDDX
GLAM
Player
Role
Toby Roland-Jones (c)
Bowler
Henry Brookes 
Bowler
Blake Cullen 
Bowler
Jack Davies 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Leus du Plooy 
Middle order Batter
Stephen Eskinazi 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Fernandes 
Bowling Allrounder
Ben Geddes 
Batter
Ryan Higgins 
Allrounder
Max Holden 
Top order Batter
Sam Robson 
Opening Batter
Zafar Gohar 
Bowler
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days18,19,20,21 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEICS210139
KENT220038
DERBS210136
LANCS200223
GLOUC201118
NHNTS201118
GLAM201115
MIDDX201114
Full Table