Matches (10)
Canada in Namibia (2)
NZ vs PAK (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
DPDCL (3)
Boland vs LIONS, 18th Match at Paarl, CSA 4-Day DIV1, Mar 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
BOL Win & Bat
LIONS Win & Bat
BOL Win & Bowl
LIONS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Boland
L
L
W
D
D
LIONS
W
W
D
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:25
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
|Boland Park, Paarl
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|20,21,22,23 March 2025 - day (4-day match)