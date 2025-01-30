Matches (14)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
Super Smash (2)
Women's U19 T20 WC (3)
Women's Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)

S West D vs Northern Cpe, 17th Match at Oudtshoorn, CSA 4-Day DIV2, Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, Oudtshoorn, January 30 - February 02, 2025, CSA 4-Day Series Division 2
PrevNext
South Western Districts FlagSouth Western Districts
Northern Cape FlagNorthern Cape
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
SWD Win & Bat
NCAPE Win & Bat
SWD Win & Bowl
NCAPE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:04
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn
Series
Season2024/25
Match days30,31 January, 1,2 February 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CSA 4-Day Series Division 2

TeamMWLDPT
NCAPE540181.72
KZNIN421172.94
SWD421163.44
Mpuma411252.06
Limpo411251.6
BOR412148.54
EASTN505027.88
Full Table