S West D vs Northern Cpe, 17th Match at Oudtshoorn, CSA 4-Day DIV2, Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match, Oudtshoorn, January 30 - February 02, 2025, CSA 4-Day Series Division 2
What will be the toss result?
SWD Win & Bat
NCAPE Win & Bat
SWD Win & Bowl
NCAPE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
S West D
W
W
L
D
W
Northern Cpe
D
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 04:04
Match details
|Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|30,31 January, 1,2 February 2025 - day (4-day match)