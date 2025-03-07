Matches (10)
Dolphins vs Knights, 24th Match at Durban, CSA Division One, Mar 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match (D/N), Durban, March 07, 2025, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One
Dolphins FlagDolphins
Knights FlagKnights
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Kingsmead, Durban
Series
Season2024/25
Match days7 March 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One

TeamMWLDPTNRR
BOL6410210.565
KNGHT5310161.313
TITNS6320160.877
WAR6320160.616
DOLPH5220110.187
LIONS623010-0.510
NWEST62409-1.342
WPR61505-1.124
