Matches (9)
WPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WCL 2 (1)

Knights vs Warriors, 7th Match at Bloemfontein, CSA Division One, Feb 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match (D/N), Bloemfontein, February 19, 2025, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One
PrevNext
Knights FlagKnights
Warriors FlagWarriors
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
KNGHT Win & Bat
WAR Win & Bat
KNGHT Win & Bowl
WAR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:25
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Series
Season2024/25
Match days19 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One

TeamMWLDPTNRR
WAR110052.520
BOL110050.883
LIONS110040.800
NWEST110040.176
KNGHT10100-0.176
WPR10100-0.800
TITNS10100-0.883
DOLPH10100-2.520
Full Table