Matches (27)
Women's T20 World Cup (2)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Spring Challenge (4)

Boland vs Warriors, 21st Match at Paarl, CSA T20 Challenge, Oct 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

21st Match (D/N), Paarl, October 16, 2024, CSA T20 Challenge
PrevNext
Boland FlagBoland
Warriors FlagWarriors
Tomorrow
4:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
BOL Win & Bat
WAR Win & Bat
BOL Win & Bowl
WAR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:36
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Boland Park, Paarl
Series
Season2024/25
Match days16 October 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CSA T20 Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
LIONS541180.067
NWEST541170.355
TITNS532152.037
WAR53212-0.274
KNGHT5238-0.020
WPR5137-0.022
BOL5136-1.370
DOLPH5144-1.002
Full Table