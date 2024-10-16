Matches (27)
Women's T20 World Cup (2)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Spring Challenge (4)
Boland vs Warriors, 21st Match at Paarl, CSA T20 Challenge, Oct 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
BOL Win & Bat
WAR Win & Bat
BOL Win & Bowl
WAR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Boland
A
T
L
L
L
Warriors
W
L
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:36
Match details
|Boland Park, Paarl
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|16 October 2024 - daynight (20-over match)