Matches (30)
Nepal in United States of America (1)
New Zealand in India (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (2)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Spring Challenge (2)

Warriors vs Titans, 26th Match at Gqeberha, CSA T20 Challenge, Oct 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

26th Match (D/N), Gqeberha, October 19, 2024, CSA T20 Challenge
PrevNext
Warriors FlagWarriors
Titans FlagTitans
Tomorrow
4:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
WAR Win & Bat
TITNS Win & Bat
WAR Win & Bowl
TITNS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:10
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
St George's Park, Gqeberha
Series
Season2024/25
Match days19 October 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CSA T20 Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
NWEST641190.355
LIONS642180.014
TITNS632172.037
WAR63312-0.324
WPR623110.033
BOL62310-0.966
KNGHT6248-0.144
DOLPH6248-0.714
Full Table