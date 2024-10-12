Matches (29)
Mpumalanga vs Border, 21st Match at White River, CSA T20 Knock-Out, Oct 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score
21st Match, White River, October 12, 2024, CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mpumalanga
A
L
L
L
T
Border
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 03:07
Match details
|Uplands College, White River
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|12 October 2024 - day (20-over match)