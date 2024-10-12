Matches (29)
Mpumalanga vs Border, 21st Match at White River, CSA T20 Knock-Out, Oct 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score

21st Match, White River, October 12, 2024, CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition
Mpumalanga FlagMpumalanga
Border FlagBorder
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 03:07
Match details
Uplands College, White River
Series
Season2024/25
Match days12 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
EASTN550200.765
SWD632150.020
KZNIN532130.993
Limpo53213-0.071
NCAPE5238-0.010
Mpuma5136-0.750
BOR5050-1.051
Full Table