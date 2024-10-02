Matches (14)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Irani Cup (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (2)
Women's T20WC Warm-up (5)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (2)
CPL 2024 (2)
Denmark vs Qatar, 10th Match at Nairobi, Challenge League A, Oct 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
DEN Win & Bat
QAT Win & Bat
DEN Win & Bowl
QAT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Denmark
W
A
L
L
W
Qatar
W
W
A
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:43
Match details
|Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|02 October 2024 - day (50-over match)