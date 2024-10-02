Matches (14)
Denmark vs Qatar, 10th Match at Nairobi, Challenge League A, Oct 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Nairobi (Gym), October 02, 2024, CWC Challenge League Group A
Denmark FlagDenmark
Qatar FlagQatar
Tomorrow
6:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi
Series
Season2024
Match days02 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
CWC Challenge League Group A

TeamMWLDPT
JER32104
KUW22004
KENYA21102
DEN31202
PNG21102
QAT20200
Full Table