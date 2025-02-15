Matches (14)
Bahrain vs Italy, 28th Match at Kowloon, Challenge League Group B, Feb 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

28th Match, Kowloon, February 15, 2025, CWC Challenge League Group B
Bahrain FlagBahrain
Italy FlagItaly
Tomorrow
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 10:05
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
Kowloon Cricket Club
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)9.00 start, First Session 9.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-13.00, Second Session 13.00-16.30
Match days15 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
CWC Challenge League Group B

TeamMWLDPTNRR
UGA9700162.163
ITA8510122.630
HKG952012-0.056
BHR94409-0.013
TAN80602-2.486
SGP90801-2.140
