Matches (37)
SA vs IND (1)
WBBL (2)
Sheffield Shield (1)
AUS vs PAK (1)
Oman vs Netherlands (2)
WI vs ENG (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
QEA Trophy (9)

Hong Kong vs Singapore, 13th Match at Entebbe, Challenge League Group B, Nov 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match, Entebbe, November 15, 2024, CWC Challenge League Group B
PrevNext
Hong Kong FlagHong Kong
Singapore FlagSingapore
Tomorrow
7:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Table
What will be the toss result?
HKG Win & Bat
SGP Win & Bat
HKG Win & Bowl
SGP Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Entebbe Cricket Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days15 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CWC Challenge League Group B

TeamMWLDPT
UGA43007
ITA42105
HKG42104
BHR31103
TAN40301
SGP30201
Full Table