Live blog - Gaikwad and Iyer fall cheaply; Central Zone qualify for final

Yashasvi Jaiswal fell just three balls into the Duleep Trophy semi-final as the Central Zone bowlers had West Zone in early trouble at 10 for 2. But Ruturaj Gaikwad and Aarya Desai held their own, initially weathering a lively Khaleel Ahmed-Deepak Chahar burst before cashing in against the spinners to take Central Zone to 116 for 3 at lunch on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy semi-final at Ground B of BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru.

Under cloudy skies, Khaleel was clipped for a four through square leg first ball but he got his revenge two balls later when Jaiswal played all around a nip-backer to be trapped in front. Chahar then got into the act, having Harvik Desai caught at first slip. Gaikwad played and missed a few balls early and had a couple of lbw shouts but he looked solid and then got going against the spinners. Forty-three of Gaikwad's 55 runs have come against the spinners and he will look for a move on after lunch with the pitch now looking a belter.