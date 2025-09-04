Live blog - Gaikwad and Iyer fall cheaply; Central Zone qualify for final

Live
Live blog - Gaikwad and Iyer fall cheaply; Central Zone qualify for finalBy Ashish Pant
Central Zone to face South Zone in Duleep Trophy final
Central Zone 600 (Shubham 96, Upendra 87, Jadeja 4-130) drew with West Zone 438 (Gaikwad 184, Dubey 3-118) and 216 for 8(Jaiswal 64, Jain 5-84)
Central Zone qualify for the final
Central Zone qualify for the final
Ruturaj Gaikwad's first-innings 184, Harsh Dubey's 74 and six wickets for the game and Central Zone batters' all-round show formed the highlights of the second Duleep Trophy 2024-25 semi-final. West Zone batted first and recorded 438 but fifties from six Central Zone batters helped them take a first-innings lead on the basis of which they qualified for the Duleep Trophy final. They will now take on South Zone for the title.
West Zone found themselves in early trouble on the opening day but a masterful 184 off 206 balls from Gaikwad, and fifties from Tanush Kotian and Shardul Thakur took them to 438. Saransh Jain and Dubey picked three wickets apiece. Central Zone were steady in their reply with Aayush Pandey scoring 40, Danish Malewar 76, Shubham Sharma 76 and Rajat Patidar 77. There was a minor blip when Central lost a few quick wickets to slip to 322 for 5.
But Dubey and Upendra Yadav (87) added 134 runs for the sixth wicket, ensuring a first innings lead. They then stretched it to 162, with Jain also recording an unbeaten 63. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja picked four wickets while Arzan Nagwaswalla picked three.
West Zone's second innings was a formality on the final day. Yashasvi Jaiswal zoomed away to a 70-ball 64 and Tanush Kotian remained unbeaten on 40, while Jain picked five wickets. Iyer and Gaikwad fell cheaply.
Central through to Duleep final
Deshpande chips Harsh Dubey to mid-on and falls for 12. Shardul Thakur walks out to bat with Kotian continuing to notch up runs. Just at the stroke of tea, Jain picks his fifth wicket when Thakur edges behind to the wicketkeeper. And that's that. The two teams shake hands, with the game ending in a draw.
Central Zone qualify for the final on the basis of a first-innings lead
Deshpande, Kotian delay the inevitable
Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian have chugged along nicely. The spinners, Harsh Dubey and Saransh Jain are operating in tandem and Deshpande and Kotian have accelerated decently well. Kotian has struck five fours in his 30 while Deshpande has hit two in his 12.
West Zone are 200 for 6 after 48 overs and lead West Zone by 38 runs
Mulani, Iyer fall as West slide
West Zone have taken the lead but have lost six wickets in the process. Shams Mulani stretches forward but a quicker Saransh Jain breaches his defenses and crashes into the stumps. Shreyas Iyer then walks in at No. 7. He starts positively, nudging Jain past slip and then crashing him over long-on. But the offspinner has the last laugh. He gets one to straighten after pitching. Iyer strides forward, gets a thin outside edge and Upendra Yadav takes a good catch. Central Zone might just go for an outright win here, the way things are shaping uo
West Zone are 173 for 6 after 39 overs and lead Central Zone by 11 runs
Gaikwad 6, 6 and out
He began swiftly, taking on Harsh Dubey, first going over long-on and then depositing him straight over the sight screen. But Gaikwad's innings ends swiftly in 16 with Dubey exacting revenge. He loops up the ball on off and gets it to turn just a touch. Gaikwad pokes at it, gets a thick outside edge with Yash Rathod taking a good catch at slip.
West Zone are 132 for 4 after 32 overs and trail Central Zone by 30 runs
Jaiswal falls after lunch
The aggression gets the better of Jaiswal, who has been caught brilliantly by Shubham Sharma at the deep midwicket boundary. Harsh Dubey tosses one up and Jaiswal goes for an agricultural cross-batted swipe. He doesn't get it cleanly and Shubham, sprinting to his right from deep midwicket, completes the catch with a slide.
Fifty for Jaiswal
He started slowly but has quickly raced to his fifty and gets there in 57 balls with a couple of runs down to fine leg off Saransh Jain. And Jaiswal follows it up by waltzing down the track and depositing Jain over long-on. Been a measured innings from the opener. He started slowly but has quickly shifted gears and will eye a century.
West Zone are 118 for 2 after 28 overs and trail Central Zone by 46 runs
Saurabh Nawale replaces Harvik Desai
It is understood that Desai suffered a right quadriceps injury on his leg on the third morning. He has been replaced by Saurabh Nawale with the consent of the opposition captain, now that the game is almost decided. There is a swelling on Desai's thigh and he has gone for an MRI scan, with the results awaited. Nawale kept wicket from the 84th over till the end of the West Zone innings. He also came in at No. 3 on the final day. He was bowled by Saransh Jain for 9 before lunch.
Jain strikes, Jaiswal goes on the charge
Jaiswal's back gets some attention from the physio during the drinks break. A few rubs and the magic spray and he goes on the attack soon after reverse-sweeping Harsh Dubey over square leg and then smashing Saransh Jain straight down the ground and into the sight screen. Aarya also thumps Dubey for a straight four.
Saransh Jain picks the first wicket for West Zone, with Aarya running down the track and getting beaten in the flight, only to be stumped for 35. Jaiswal goes on the charge and absolutely smokes Dubey for a huuuuge six straight down the ground.
West Zone are 75 for 1 after 19 overs and trail Central Zone by 87 runs
Jaiswal, Aarya solid but sedate
Nothing to suggest that the West Zone are going for runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal has started sedately, nothing flashy, watching the ball closely and mostly looking to defend. Aarya Desai has collected two fours, one a tickle to fine leg off Yash Thakur and then a punch past point off Khaleel.
Spin is introduced in the form of Harsh Dubey in the ninth over. It's already been a profitable match for Harsh Dubey. He picked three wickets in the first innings and starred with 75 in the second. The allrounder says "a mix of clarity and the right opportunities at the right time" has put his career on the fast track. Here's more on his journey in the last 11 months.
West Zone are 31 for 0 after nine overs and trail Central Zone by 131 runs
How will West Zone approach this?
They have nothing to lose, really. Central Zone have more than foot in the Duleep Trophy final. The only slim chance of West Zone making a comeback is to go into T20 mode, wipe off the deficit as quickly as possible and maybe then try and build a lead and give Central a target in the final session. It's far-fetched at the moment, but they have the batters.
Khaleel Ahmed has the new ball for Central Zone, while it is Yash Thakur from the other end.
Central Zone bowled out for 600, secure 162-run lead
Central Zone 600 (Shubham 96, Upendra 87, Jadeja 4-130) lead West Zone 438 (Gaikwad 184, Kotian 76, Dubey 3-118, Jain 3-121) by 162 runs
Yash Thakur's fun is over as Arzan Nagaswalla cleans him up from the around the wicket angle. He gets the ball to pitch on off and deck away late, breaching Thakur's defences and rattling his stumps. With the No. 11 batter Khaleel Ahmed in, Saransh Jain takes his chances. He reaches his half-century and then wallops Jadeja for two successive sixes, one over wide long-on and then over long-off. He also gets a life when wicketkeeper Harvik Desai fluffs a stumping chance.
Nagaswalla, however, ends the innings removing Khaleel caught at point on the second attempt. And that ends Central Zone's innings for 600, a massive lead of 162 runs.
Welcome to day 4
It rained relentlessly in Bengaluru last evening and and that it's an on-time start shows how good the drainage is at BCCI's Centre of Excellence grounds. Central Zone start the day with a 118-run lead. They will now just want to stretch this lead and just bat till they aren't bowled out.
Yash Thakur has started the final day aggressively. Under cloudy skies, West Zone have started with two left-arm spinners, Jadeja and Mulani and Thakur has already hit a flurry of fours. Five fours already in his run-a-ball 21.
Central Zone are 583 for 8 after 162 overs and lead West Zone by 145 runs
Batters take Central closer to final spot
Central Zone 556 for 8 (Shubham 96, Upendra 87, Jadeja 4-93) lead West Zone 438 (Gaikwad 184, Kotian 76, Dubey 3-118, Jain 3-121) by 118 runs
Shubham Sharma scored 96, Upendra Yadav 87, Rajat Patidar 77 and Harsh Dubey 75 as Central Zone gained a first-innings lead on day three of the Duleep semi-final against North Zone. They ended the day on 556 for 8 and now have one foot in the final, having secured a first-innings lead of 118 runs. At stumps, Saransh Jain was unbeaten on 37 and had Yash Thakur with him on 4.
West Zone did everything they could, even resorting to giving Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal a bowl, but the Central batters marched on. Three wickets fell in the morning session, and just when West felt they could orchestrate a collapse, Harsh Dubey and Upendra Yadav denied them.
The duo added 134 runs for the sixth wicket, taking Central into the lead. While none of the batters recorded a century, Central will be happy with their effort. For West, Jadeja picked 4 for 101, but there were hardly any other contributions.
Chahar stretches Central Zone's lead
Deepak Chahar had an extended throwdown session after the lunch break and he's bringing that to good use. He crunches Mulani for a four down the ground before taking on a Nagwaswalla short ball, pulling him to the adjacent ground. He then sweeps Mulani to the deep square leg fence and then sends him soaring over long-on's head with the ball going out of the ground. Nagwaswalla raps Chahar with a sharp short of a length ball on the glove, which requires the physio's intervention.
Central Zone are 527 for 7 after 146 overs and lead West Zone by 89 runs
Upendra falls after rain break
Rain has given way to bright sunshine and Upendra Yadav falls right after the 45-minute break. Charges down and looks to hit Shams Mulani straight over his head. But he doesn't get anywhere near the pitch of the ball and ends up dragging it to Shreyas Iyer, who takes a comfortable catch at short midwicket. Upendra falls for 87 but not before taking Central to a position of strength.
Central Zone are 495 for 7 and lead West Zone by 57 runs
Umpires walk out for inspection
The rain has eased and I can spot plenty of blue overhead. Here come the groundstaff to remove the covers. The drainage at BCCI CoE Ground B is excellent and we should see play starting soon, provided it does not rain anymore. The two umpires are also having a look at the outfield with the super sopper doing its bit.
Upendra gets a life after tea; rain stops play
Jadeja floats one outside off and Upendra goes chasing after it, gets a thick outside edge which flies through to Mulani at first slip who spills it after a couple of attempts. That could have been Jadeja's five-for and he is not impressed. Central Zone, meanwhile, continue to score quickly and are nearing 500.
It's suddenly gotten quite dark here at BCCI's CoE. There is a thick band of cloud hanging overhead and the groundstaff is getting ready. Here comes the rain right after West Zone take the new ball and the players are going off.
Central Zone are 491 for 6 and lead West Zone by 53 runs
Upendra 78* builds Central lead
Central Zone 475 for 6 (Shubham 96, Upendra 78*, Jadeja 4-93) lead West Zone 438 (Gaikwad 184, Kotian 76, Dubey 3-118, Jain 3-121) by 37 runs
Upendra Yadav's unbeaten 78 and Harsh Dubey's 75 helped Central Zone take the lead on the third day of the Duleep Trophy semi-final. The duo put on a 134-run stand for the sixth wicket, digging out Central Zone from a sticky situation and into the lead. Jadeja picked four wickets, but it has been hard work for the West bowlers, otherwise.
Dubey falls for 75
Dubey crunches two straight boundaries off Nagwaswalla but he falls soon after. It's that man, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who strikes again, getting rid of Dubey for 75. He gets some extra bounce on a flighted length ball as Dubey jabs at it, gets a thick inside-edge onto pad, which lobs to slip for an easy catch. The Dubey-Upendra partnership ends on 134 but not before taking Central Zone into the lead.
Central Zone are 456 for 6 and lead West Zone by 18 runs
Central Zone take the lead
Harsh Dubey takes Central Zone into the lead by pulling Arzan Nagwaswalla down to the fine leg fence. A top effort by these two and Central will now want to push on. The Dubey-Upendra stand is now worth 117 already.
Arzan Nagwaswalla gets his first spell of the day and tests both players with the short ball. Dubey has looked just in a bit of strife against the Deshpande bouncers, but he's handled Nagwaswalla well. Upendra continues to tick along as well. A string of good overs by the West Zone, but no wickets to show for.
Central Zone are 439 for 5 after 124 overs and lead West Zone by 1 run
Fifty for Harsh as Central close in
It's been a fine, fine knock from Harsh Dubey, as he records a timely half-century off just 62 balls. He's looked really good from the outset, taking the attack to the bowlers and looking very compact. Dubey came into bat with Central in a spot of bother at 322 for 5. But he ensured he wrested any momentum very quickly.
He paddles Kotian fine and swipes Jadeja for a four through deep midwicket to rush into the 40s. When Deshpande went short he hooked him for a four off the front foot and reached his fifty with a four off Kotian to the deep third fence. Apart from a miscommunication in his 30s, which almost resulted in another runout, Dubey has hardly given anything away. Central Zone are now just 11 runs away from taking the lead.
Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar and Abhimanyu Easwaran, who are watching the game from the sidelines, are having some fun banter with Shreyas Iyer at the long-on boundary.
Central Zone are 427 for 5 after 118 overs and trail West Zone by 11 runs
Upendra records fifty as Central inch towards lead
Central have notched up a gear after lunch and quickly reduced to deficit to under 50. Upendra gets a short ball from Mulani that he goes back and deposits to the deep square leg. He gets a life on 37 when Jadeja induces a thin outside edge to Aarya Desai, who is fielding at close gully on his knees. Desai has three attempts at it but fails to latch on.
Upendra then goes after Mulani in the next over, first lofting him over mid-on for a once-bounce four and then clearing the straight boundary for a huge six. He makes it three boundaries in the over and reaches his fifty off 84 balls with a nudge to the deep square leg fence.
Central Zone are 398 for 5 after 111 overs and trail West Zone by 40 runs
Dubey, Upendra chug along
Central Zone 358 for 5 (Shubham 96, Patidar 77, Jadeja 3-72) trail West Zone 438 (Gaikwad 184, Kotian 76, Dubey 3-118, Jain 3-121) by 80 runs
The flurry of wickets hasn't had any effect on Harsh Dubey, who has started swiftly. He worked Shams Mulani to the deep square leg fence and also worked him through midwicket with Tushar Deshpande misfielding. He's already hit five fours in his 26 and is looking quite compact, getting the long strides against the spinners and going back deep into his crease equally well. He has been quite busy, which has rubbed off on Upendra, who has also struck four fours in 26.
Three wickets have fallen this morning, with Jadeja picking two and Shubham run out for 96. Deshpande worked good speeds through the morning, but there isn't much in this surface for the bowlers. Central Zone have scored 129 runs in 36 in the morning session and will want to wipe off the deficit after lunch.
Shubham Sharma run out for 96
Heartbreak for Shubham Sharma, who is run out for 96 and he has no one but himself to blame. Needless run out. Jadeja tosses one on the fuller side on off. Shubham pushes to mid-on and sets off. Kotian moves swiftly towards the ball, picks cleanly and fires a direct hit at the non-striker's end. Shubham is well short and has to walk back for 96 off 241 balls. He had gone into his shell in the 90s and the over-caution has cost him his wicket.
Upendra Yadav, meanwhile, starts fluently. Has already struck three fours, one each of Thakur, Mulani and Jadeja.
Central Zone are 329 for 5 after 97 overs and trail West Zone by 109 runs
Gaikwad takes a stunner
Ruturaj Gaikwad has plucked out an absolute stunner at first slip. Jadeja skids a length ball through at pace outside off, Rathod stays back and looks to force this through covers off the backfoot. He can only manage a thick outside edge that flies through to Gaikwad, who flings out his left hand and hangs on to a blinder.
Two wickets in no time and West Zone are right back in this. A lot rests on Shubham Sharma now, who is unbeaten on 92. Central Zone are 300 for 4 after 85 overs and trail West Zone by 138 runs.
Patidar falls for 76
And the fun ends. The aggression gets the better of Patidar and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja strikes like he so often does. Tosses one up and gets the ball to dip on the fuller side. Patidar goes for a sweep, misses and is cleaned up for 77 off 84 balls with his innings including 14 fours. This is a timely wicket for West Zone as Central were running away with the game. Yash Rathod comes in at No. 4.
Central Zone are 299 for 3 after 82 overs and trail West Zone by 139 runs
Patidar rattles along
It's been a four fest at the start of day three, with Rajat Patidar going on the assertive. After lacing Thakur through the covers, he goes after offspinner Kotian, smashing him four fours in an overs. All agricultural shots, sweeps and paddles and the odd nudge. Shubham also continues to get important runs away.
Thakur has had to ring in the changes early. Tushar Deshpande comes into the attack and employs the short-ball tactics, which he did effectively late on day two. Pings Patidar on the midriff with one of the bouncers. "Ek ki baat hai, teen-chaar aa jaega saath me uske baad," shouts Jaiswal. But Central Zone are absolutely rattling along at more than five an over on the third morning.
Central Zone are 287 for 2 after 79 overs and trail West Zone by 151 runs
Patidar gets fifty early on day 3
It's just a little overcast with the sun trying to peek through the clouds, but should be another excellent day for cricket. Rajat Patidar starts off by crunching Thakur through covers and reaches his fifty off just 62 balls. Tanush Kotian starts from the other end and also gets an early boundary away straight down the ground.
Central Zone are 239 for 2 after 70 overs and trail West Zone by 198 runs
Malewar, Shubham lead Central Zone's strong reply
Central Zone 229 for 2 (Malewar 76, Shubham 60, Patidar 47) trail West Zone 438 (Gaikwad 184, Kotian 76, Thakur 64, Dubey 3-118, Jain 3-121) by 209 runs
Fifties from Danish Malewar and Shubham Sharma and an unbeaten 47 from Rajat Patidar led the way in Central Zone’s strong reply to West Zone’s 438 on the second day of the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 semi-final. They finished day two on 229 for 2, trailing West Zone by 209 runs.
After West Zone lost their last four wickets for just 27 runs in the morning session, Central Zone openers started steadily. Aayush and Malewar added 67 runs for the opening wicket before Shubham and Malewar stitched a 93-run stand for the second wicket. Once Malewar fell caught behind off Jadeja, Patidar walked out and stroked an unbeaten 59-ball 47.
Not a lot went right for the West Zone bowlers with Shardul Thakur going at 4.67 runs an over and Tushar Deshpande at 5.10. Tanush Kotian and Jadeja had the batters in trouble a few times, but the bowling wasn't as consistent as West Zone would have liked.
Fifty for Shubham
Another fine fifty from Shubham Sharma, who continues his excellent form, having recorded a century in the previous match. It's been a steady knock from the Central No. 3. Rajat Patidar, at the other end, has already struck six fours in his run-a-ball 32. Nothing extravagant, just looking for the quick singles at every given chance and finding the boundaries whenever a loose ball arrives. No alarms at all so far for Patidar.
Central Zone are 207 for 2 after 58 overs and trail West Zone by 231 runs
The other Jadeja strikes
With all the pressure building, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has struck to remove Danish Malewar. A quicker delivery outside off, Malewar gets the tiniest of nicks through to the wicketkeeper Harvik Desai, who hangs on. A vociferous appeal follows and the umpire finally raises his finger. Malewar's solid knock ends on 76 and Rajat Patidar walks out.
Central Zone are 169 for 2 after 50 overs and trail West Zone by 269 runs
West Zone building pressure
With the pitch not doing much, Deshpande has resorted to the short-ball tactic in a bid to throw the two batters off their game. Shubham Sharma is playing the short ball well, riding the bounce and rolling his wrists to keep the pull down. But Malewar isn't looking all that comfortable. He gets his left leg out of the way, giving himself room to keep the short balls out.
Kotian at the other end is also keeping things tight. There was a huge appeal for caught behind against Shubham and another one for lbw, which the Mumbai fielders couldn't believe wasn't given. Shardul is having a long discussion with the umpire about the decision not going in their favour.
Central Zone are 160 for 1 after 47 overs and trail West Zone by 278 runs
West Zone bowlers continue to toil
Malewar has a slice of luck after tea when he gets a thick outside edge off Tanush Kotian, but the ball flies to the right of the wicketkeeper and goes for four. He then sends Deshpande crashing through covers off the front foot to keep the scoreboard ticking. It's all gone quite mellow in the West Zone camp with the sun beating down and the surface also not doing much. A Deshpande short ball has Shubham Sharma in a bit of strife, but he gloves it to the left of the wicketkeeper for four more as the partnership nears the 80 mark.
Deshpande has easily been the quickest of the West Zone bowlers. He is hitting the bat and at times rushing the batters. But there is hardly anything in the surface.
Central Zone are 146 for 1 after 44 overs and trail West Zone by 292 runs
Malewar fifty keeps Central Zone steady
Central Zone 118 for 1 (Malewar 57*, Pandey 40) trail West Zone 438 (Gaikwad 184, Kotian 76, Thakur 64, Dubey 3-118, Jain 3-121) by 320 runs
It was hard work for the bowlers in the afternoon session on the second day, with the Central Zone batters holding fort. West Zone fast bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla picked up Aayush Pandey, but there was not much joy for the bowlers otherwise. Danish Malewar notched up his seventh first-class fifty, following up from a double ton in the opening game. Shubham Sharma has also looked solid.
Central Zone scored 97 runs in 29 overs in the second session, losing only Pandey. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was the only West Zone bowler who got some purchase off the surface. Neither Kotian nor Mulani have been able to fetch much.
Malewar's stocks continue to rise
Danish Malewar follows up a double century in the Duleep quarter-finals with another fifty in the semis. Playing just his 18th first-class innings, Malewar has already scored seven fifties and three centuries. And once more, he's looked compact.
He rushes through the forties by lifting Shams Mulani straight over the bowler's head and reached his fifty with a nudge to the on-side off Kotian. Took Malewar 94 balls to raise his half-century. Shuabham Sharma, at the other end, has largely looked unfussed.
Central Zone are 111 for 1 after 34 overs and trail Central Zone by 327 runs
Shubham Sharma: a red-ball warrior in the T20 era
Shubham Sharma is content living a low-profile life as a cricketer. He hasn't had a chance to play in the IPL, and is not a regular for his team, Madhya Pradesh (MP), in T20s. Batting in T20 cricket isn't Shubham's strength; that lies in his ability to accumulate runs and grinding his way through in the longer formats. He's looking solid once more against West Zone. Here's more on Central Zone's red-ball warrior
Pandey falls for 40
The aggression gets the better of Aayush Pandey, who falls for 40 off 59 balls, with eight fours. The left-arm pace of Arsan Nagwaswalla strikes, with a good length ball just outside off. Pandey looks for a drive on the up, but is unable to control it and hits it straight to cover point, where Aarya Desai takes a comfortable catch. Timely strike for West Zone. It's also become much cooler in the last half an hour with a few clouds hanging overhead.
Central Zone are 73 for 1 after 20 overs and trail West Zone by 365 runs
Pandey, Malewar get a move on
There have been a flurry of boundaries for both Malewar and Pandey in the last few overs. Pandey first takes on Tushar Deshpande for a four past point and then emphatically pulls him twice through midwicket. Malewar, meanwhile, hooks Shardul for a six over deep square leg and follows it up with another clip through midwicket. Pandey has raced to 40 off 58 balls, while Malewar is on 24.
Central Zone are 66 for 0 after 17 overs and trail West Zone by 372 runs
Malewar, Pandey chug along
Shardul Thakur resumes after the break and Aayush Pandey goes after him, punching him twice through covers. Tushar Deshpande gets his first spell of the day from the other end, and he's immediately troubling the batters. He is getting decent shape and has beaten the bat a number of times and hit the pad as well. No luck so far with both Pandey and Malewar looking fairly solid.
Thakur induces an outside edge off Malewar's blade but he plays with soft hands and the ball goes to first slip on the bounce. Malewar immediately goes on the assertive driving on the up and through covers for four more.
Central Zone are 40 for 0 after 14 overs and trail West Zone by 398 runs
Pandey, Malewar steady for Central Zone
Central Zone 21 for 0 (Pandey 11*) trail West Zone 438 (Gaikwad 184, Kotian 76, Thakur 64, Dubey 3-118, Jain 3-121) by 418 runs
A steady start for the Central Zone openers, Danish Malewar and Ayush Pandey. Both batters have their boundary counter running. Malewar laces a classy cover-drive off Shardul Thakur while Pandey goes twice through covers off Arzan Nagwaswalla. Spin is introduced very early in the fifth over with Shardul Thakur bowling just the two overs for seven. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is already getting some purchase, and it should be an interesting session post the break.
West Zone bowled out for 438
West Zone 438 (Gaikwad 184, Kotian 76, Thakur 64, Dubey 3-118, Jain 3-121) vs Central Zone
Ruturaj Gaikwad's epic 184, backed up by fifties from Tanush Kotian and Shardul Thakur, headlined West Zone's impressive show with the bat in the first innings of the Duleep Trophy semi-final. West Zone were bowled out for 438 in 108 overs on the second day, with the two spinners Harsh Dubey and Saransh Jain picking three wickets apiece.
Once the Kotian-Thakur ended courtesy of a run out on the second morning, West Zone slipped quickly, losing their last four wickets for 27 runs. Dubey picked up the final wicket, cleaning up Arzan Nagwaswalla.
Spinners strike for Central
Tanush Kotian falls for 76, bowled by a Harsh Dubey quicker delivery that pitches just outside off, skids back in and breaches Kotian's defences. In the next over, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja falls. He was looking to pull a Saransh Jain quicker delivery. He misses and is trapped right in front.
West Zone have slipped from 411 for 7 to 421 for 9. Tushar Deshpande has just smashed Jain for a straight six and will look to add a few quick runs. Chahar knows the importance of these runs and shouts, "chalo boys, important runs hain ye," from the deep third boundary.
West Zone are 428 for 9 after 105 overs
Run out ends Thakur's stay
Big miscommunication and Thakur has to walk back after a needless run out at the non-striker's end. It was a flatter length ball from Harsh Dubey that Kotian punched to mid-off. He sets off for a single, but realises he's hit that a little too well and backtracks. Thakur had, however, committed to the single and both batters end up on the same end. Aayush Pandey lobs a throw to Dubey, who does the rest. Thakur is absolutely livid as he walks back, keeps looking back at Kotian.
West Zone are 415 for 7 after 102 overs. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja walks in.
Fifty for Thakur as West breach 400
It's been a breezy start for Shardul Thakur this morning. He resumed the day on 24 and has quickly sped to a half-century, unfurling a number of boundaries on the way. He struck two solid cover drives against Khaleel Ahmed and then reached his fifty by punching Yash Thakur down the ground twice in successive balls: one along the turf to the left of mid-off and one over him to reach his fifty off 83 balls.
West Zone have also breached the 400-mark, getting there in the 99th over at better than four runs an over. Thakur, meanwhile, goes after Harsh Dubey, smashing him straight down the ground for six.
West Zone are 409 for 6 after 100 overs; Kotian 71,Thakur 63
Gaikwad flexes patience and power in comeback ton
It's been close to five months since an elbow injury kept Ruturaj Gaikwad away from top-flight cricket. He had a stint at the pre-season Buchi Babu tournament but playing a first-class game - a Duleep Trophy semi-final, no less - after a substantial gap, he would have liked to ease into the red-ball grind.
Instead, Gaikwad found himself walking in at 10 for 2 on the opening day, 19 balls into the semi-final, with West Zone bowlers breathing fire. He weathered the early storm, took on the spinners and recorded the most brilliant 184 runs off 206 balls. It was a masterclass on how to pace an innings. He took 72 balls to reach his fifty, 59 to go from 51 to 100, and just 47 balls to move from 101 to 150.
Early life for Kotian
Khaleel gets a length ball to move away from Tanush Kotian in his second over of day two. The batter goes fishing at it, gets a thick outside edge, but Aayush Pandey at gully spills a relatively regulation catch low to his right. Khaleel is visibly frustrated.
In the next over, there is an appeal for a caught behind as Deepak Chahar goes short with Shardul Thakur attempting a pull and missing. I heard a sound, but nothing from the umpire. Chahar agrees with me and says, "appeal karo yaar, awaaz aayi hai," to the wicketkeeper, who didn't appeal.
Things starting to happen on the second day. West Zone are 371 for 6 after 92 overs
Welcome to day 2!
The weather has cleared up, the sun is out and there is a gentle breeze blowing across the ground. All in all, perfect conditions to play cricket. Out stride the two umpires, followed by the Central Zone fielders, who are in a huddle. The two overnight batters, Tanush Kotian and Shardul Thakur, also walk out to generous applause from their team-mates.
Deepak Chahar will bowl the first over, with Tanush Kotian on strike. Central Zone have taken the new ball this morning. Chahar starts with a maiden while Khaleel Ahmed concedes just a run at the other end. Not a lot of movement just yet for either seamer.
Gaikwad 184 drives West Zone's opening day
West Zone 363 for 6 (Gaikwad 184, Kotian 65*, Khaleel 2-70) vs Central Zone
A Ruturaj Gaikwad masterclass helped resurrect West Zone's batting on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy 2025-26 semi-final, taking them to a position of strength. Gaikwad came into bat at 10 for 2 with Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar moving the ball hoops. He took his time in settling down, and then ticked along once the sun came out.
Gaikwad finished on 184 off 206 balls, with 25 fours and a six. He got good support from Aarya Desai and then Tanush Kotian, with whom he stitched a 148-run stand for the sixth wicket.
Things might have been different if not for Gaikwad's ton. Khaleel trapped Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw three balls into the day. Harvik Desai was caught at first slip off Chahar while Shreyas Iyer's middle stump was flattened by Khaleel for 25. But Gaikwad stood firm and took West Zone to safer shores. He reached his fifty in 85 balls, century in 131 balls and his 150 off 178 balls.
At the end of the opening day, West Zone had Kotian unbeaten on 65, while Thakur was 24 not out.
Kotian and Thakur chug along
Thakur has a slice of luck when he gets a thick off Saransh Jain, which just flies past the 'keeper's right. Things have slowed down since Gaikwad's dismissal, but that's also because stumps are approaching.
West Zone are 356 for 6 after 84 overs
Gaikwad falls for 184
Right after Tanush Kotian raises his 17th first-class half-century, Gaikwad's epic knock comes to an end. He jumps down the track to Saransh Jain, who sees him and shortens his length. Gaikwad gets beaten in flight and is stumped. Throws his head back as he walks off but this has been a gem of a knock from Gaikwad. He came in when West Zone were in all sorts, with the ball moving hoops. He first calmed things down, then accelerated and took it to another level post-tea.
Gaikwad's 184 included 25 fours and one six as he walks back putting West Zone in a position of strength. His wicket ended a 148-run stand with Kotian, who is unbeaten on 54. Captain Shardul Thakur comes next.
West Zone are 328 for 6 after 76 overs
Gaikwad takes down Khaleel, goes past 150
The ball is pinging off Gaikwad's blade as he smashes four fours and a six off a Khaleel Ahmed over to take him rushing past 150 off just 178 balls. There were two cover drives, one square cut and an upper cut that went all the way. He has come out with a lot of intent after the tea break and is taking on the fast bowlers. The next over, he goes after Yash Thakur and sends him screeching through the covers.
Tanush Kotian is also stroking the ball really well and is inching towards fifty, while Gaikwad is in his 170s.
West Zone have already thrashed 73 runs in 11 overs after tea
Gaikwad, Kotian rattle along
Gaikwad has started the third session with three fours in an over off Yash Thakur - two crunching straight drives and one fortunate outside edge that flew to the right of the wicketkeeper. His partnership with Tanush Kotian is already worth 78. Central Zone have started with pace after tea, with Yash Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed operating in tandem.
West Zone are 256 for 5; Gaikwad 137*; Kotian 30*
Gaikwad ton leads the way for West Zone
West Zone 237 for 5 (Gaikwad 121*, Desai 39) vs Central Zone
It's been one-way traffic since the lunch break at the Central Zone-West Zone semi-final. Harsh Dubey got rid of Shams Mulani, but Ruturaj Gaikwad carried on and notched up his eighth first-class century. Tanush Kotian joined him in the middle and has rattled along nicely. He struck two straight fours off Saransh Jain, one of which crashed into the sight screen and damaged the ball.
With the sun beating down, bowling has been hard work after lunch and Gaikwad has looked solid. He goes into tea unbeaten on 121; he has added 66 runs in the second session alone. West Zone have, meanwhile, racked up 121 runs in the second session.
Century for Ruturaj Gaikwad
Eighth first-class century for Gaikwad. He rushes through the 90s with a fierce pull off Harsh Dubey and gets to his century with a drive through covers off Harsh Dubey. This has really been a solid knock from Gaikwad. He weathered the early storm when West Zone were 10 for 2, and then cashed in against the spinners.
Just 28 of 100 runs have come against the pacers. He made sure to be circumspect against the moving ball early and then attacked the spinners. Since the lunch break, Gaikwad has moved quickly. He was on 55 off 86 balls at lunch, and got to his century off 131 balls with 13 fours.
West Zone are 212 for 5 after 50 overs; Gaikwad 106, Kotian 16
Mulani departs
He gets beaten in the flight and has to walk back. Gives Harsh Dubey the charge too early, who shortens his length and has Mulani stumped for 18. Gaikwad has, meanwhile, stepped on the pedal after the break and is nearing his century. Tanush Kotian is next in.
West Zone on 179 for 5 after 43.3 overs; Gaikwad 89*
Khaleel flattens Iyer's middle stump
It is the around-the-wicket angle that does Iyer in. Khaleel pulls his length back and gets the ball to deck back in. Iyer stands tall and looks for a late cut, but is done in by the angle. He can only manage a thick inside-edge with his middle stump going flop. He falls for 25 off 28 balls. There is a long check for a no-ball but Khaleel seems to be fine.
Shams Mulani has walked in next and he's started positively, particularly down the ground, where he's struck two fours. Gaikwad has, meanwhile, moved to 81. It's gone a bit quiet in the Central camp so Umesh Yadav walks behind and shouts, "thodi awaaz aane do bhai."
West Zone are 163 for 4 after 39 overs; Gaikwad 81*
And we begin after lunch
Righto, we are back after the break. Harsh Dubey to start the second session, while it is Iyer to take strike. He drives firmly on the up and along the turf to the right of cover to set things rolling after lunch. Khaleel has started his second spell from the other end, from around the wicket. He gets greeted by a wristy flick from Gaikwad through mid-on before Harsh Dubey gets pulled by Gaikwad the next over to the right of mid-on.
West Zone are 133 for 3 after 35 overs
Gaikwad keeps West Zone solid
West Zone 116 for 3 (Gaikwad 55*, Desai 39*) vs Central Zone
Yashasvi Jaiswal fell just three balls into the Duleep Trophy semi-final as the Central Zone bowlers had West Zone in early trouble at 10 for 2. But Ruturaj Gaikwad and Aarya Desai held their own, initially weathering a lively Khaleel Ahmed-Deepak Chahar burst before cashing in against the spinners to take Central Zone to 116 for 3 at lunch on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy semi-final at Ground B of BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru.
Under cloudy skies, Khaleel was clipped for a four through square leg first ball but he got his revenge two balls later when Jaiswal played all around a nip-backer to be trapped in front. Chahar then got into the act, having Harvik Desai caught at first slip. Gaikwad played and missed a few balls early and had a couple of lbw shouts but he looked solid and then got going against the spinners. Forty-three of Gaikwad's 55 runs have come against the spinners and he will look for a move on after lunch with the pitch now looking a belter.
Aarya Desai also looked compact during his 39, but misjudged an arm ball from Harsh Dubey and was bowled. Shreyas Iyer walked out at No. 5 and he's looked proactive from the get-go.
Fifty for Gaikwad
Rushes through the 40s with a couple of fours and reaches his fifty off 72 balls with a nudge to mid-off. He has really looked compact so far and will want to convert this into a big one.
Dubey cleans up Aarya; Iyer escapes
A quicker one from Dubey and Desai's sprightly knock has come to an end on 39. Dubey got the ball to fizz off the surface, and Desai, who rocked back, looking for a pull, was beaten in the flight. The ball rushes past him and clatters into off stump. Timely wicket for Central as they break an 82-run third-wicket stand.
Shreyas Iyer walks in and has a lucky escape first up. He goes for a sweep, hits it towards deep square leg, where Khaleel is a few metres inside the rope. Had he been on the ropes, it could have been a catch.
West Zone are 96 for 3 after 27 overs
Gaikwad, Desai chug along
Another change, as Harsh Dubey comes on for a bowl, replacing Yash Thakur. He raps Gaikwad on the pad first up, but the ball was sliding down leg. After the initial wicket burst, there have been no alarm bells at all for the batters. The spinners also haven't been able to extract anything so far. Gaikwad has taken on the spinners as drives Jain on the up through mid-off for another four.
West Zone are 84 for 2 after 24 overs; Desai 38*, Gaikwad 38*
Gaikwad gets a move on
Huge appeal for lbw as Gaikwad misses a flick and is rapped on the pad, but the umpire remains unmoved. The Central fielders can't believe that was not given. Jain then drops one short and Gaikwad hops onto the backfoot in a flash and thrashes him through covers. The very next ball, he steps down the track and thumps Jain to the left of mid-off.
West Zone are 66 for 2 after 18 overs; Desai 31*, Gaikwad 27*
First hour belongs to Central Zone
Chahar into his sixth over drops one short and there's the chance for Gaikwad to free his arms as he climbs into the short ball and pulls through square leg. Aarya Desai, at the other end, has already struck five crisp fours in his 23. Chahar is done after his six-over spell and here's the first sign of spin, with Saransh Jain getting ready. Gaikwad gets proactive immediately, guiding his first ball past slip and then sweeping him to the left deep fine leg.
At drinks on the first day, West Zone are 46 for 2 after 14 overs.
Gaikwad starts solidly
A few plays and misses, and a couple of lbw appeals, but Ruturaj Gaikwad has largely looked solid in his brief stay. He drove Khaleel on the up to the left of mid-off and then flicked Chahar to the left of mid-on, but more importantly, he has left the ball well. It is a game of patience as far as West Zone are concerned. The clouds have cleared and the sun is out. The surface should also ease out in the next hour or so.
Here's the first change for Central Zone, as Yash Thakur comes on for a bowl.
West Zone are 32 for 2 after 10 overs
Chahar gets into the act
It's been a tough morning for the West Zone batters with the ball moving around. And now, Deepak Chahar gets into the act. He gets the ball to move away from Harvik Desai, who collects a thick outside edge and the catch is taken neatly by Yash Rathod at first slip. Ruturaj Gaikwad walks in at No. 4 and he has a tough task up his sleeve.
Aarya Desai has, meanwhile, unfurled two gorgeous flicks through mid-on, but with the ball swinging hoops, Central will fancy a few more wickets.
West Zone are 21 for 2 after four overs
Khaleel gets Jaiswal
Bright start for Jaiswal, who clips the first ball through square leg. It was a loose length ball down leg and Jaiswal cashed. But Khaleel has his revenge almost immediately. Gets the ball to nip into Jaiswal at pace, who plays all around it and is trapped in front just three balls into the semi-final. Just the start Khaleel and Central were looking for.
It's definitely cloudy overhead and Khaleel is getting the ball to move around. But more importantly, he is doing it at pace. Deepak Chahar shares the new ball and also get plenty of seam movement. This is going to be a test for Aarya Desai and Harvik.
West Zone are 6 for 0 after two overs
Welcome to the Duleep Trophy semi-final
It’s semi-final time at the Duleep Trophy where West Zone are all set to take on Central Zone. It should be a good game with Shardul Thakur, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar in action.
The news from Ground B of the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru is that West Zone have won the toss and elected to bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harvik Desai are walking out to the middle, with Khaleel Ahmed having the new ball.
Grey skies overhead, conditions ripe for a fast bowler. It has rained relentlessly for the last two weeks and close to six hours on the eve of the semi-final. There is rain expected on all four days of the semi-final as well.
Teams
West Zone: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Harvik Desai (wk), 3 Aarya Desai, 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Shardul Thakur (capt), 7 Shams Mulani, 8 Tanush Kotian, 9 Tushar Deshpande, 10 Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, 11 Arzan Nagwaswala
Central Zone: 1 Aayush Pandey, 2 Danish Malewar, 3 Shubham Sharma, 4 Rajat Patidar (capt), 5 Upendra Yadav (wk), 6 Yash Rathod, 7 Deepak Chahar, 8 Harsh Dubey, 9 Saransh Jain, 10 Yash Thakur, 11 Khaleel Ahmed
