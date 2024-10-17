Matches (7)
2nd Test, Multan, October 15 - 19, 2024, England tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(10.4 ov) 366 & 25/2
England FlagEngland
291

Day 3 - Session 1: Pakistan lead by 100 runs.

Current RR: 2.34
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 62.2
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 25/2 (2.50)
Sajid Khan takes seven as Pakistan take control

England concede 75-run deficit on first innings after losing last four wickets inside first hour

Alan Gardner
17-Oct-2024 • 36 mins ago
Sajid Khan claimed Brydon Carse as his fifth wicket, Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test, Multan, 3rd day, October 17, 2024

Sajid Khan claimed Brydon Carse as his fifth wicket  •  Getty Images

England 291 (Duckett 114, Sajid 7-111) trail Pakistan 366 by 75 runs
Sajid Khan claimed a seven-wicket haul as Pakistan wrapped up England's innings inside an hour on the third morning, claiming a 75-run lead on first innings.
Sajid, whose four wickets during the evening session on day two had derailed England, picked up three of the last four, with only a last-wicket stand of 29 - the fourth-highest of the innings - threatening to limit Pakistan's advantage. Noman Ali was the other bowler to contribute, notching his 50th Test wicket as England's last recognised batter, Jamie Smith, tried to hit out alongside the tail.
It did not take long for Sajid to start inducing jitters in England's lower order. Brydon Carse tried sweeping and driving to little effect and after seeing an inside edge fall in front of short leg, tried to go aerial - only to hit Sajid down the throat of long-on. Carse's Durham team-mate, Matthew Potts, fell in the offspinner's next over, getting in a tangle as he walked across his stumps to be bowled through his legs.
With Jack Leach for company, Smith decided it was time to change gear; but their partnership only last eight balls, as Smith was safely held at long-off looking to launch Noman out of the ground.
England had lost 3 for 14 and the deficit was still in three figures, but Leach and Shoaib Bashir chipped away in a useful last-wicket stand. Leach was effective slog-sweeping Noman while Bashir dumped Sajid through deep backward square leg for his only boundary, before toe-ending a swipe across the line to short midwicket, giving Sajid the best innings figures by a bowler at Multan.
Alan Gardner is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo. @alanroderick

