Sajid Khan takes seven as Pakistan take control

England 291 (Duckett 114, Sajid 7-111) trail Pakistan 366 by 75 runs

Sajid Khan claimed a seven-wicket haul as Pakistan wrapped up England's innings inside an hour on the third morning, claiming a 75-run lead on first innings.

Sajid, whose four wickets during the evening session on day two had derailed England, picked up three of the last four, with only a last-wicket stand of 29 - the fourth-highest of the innings - threatening to limit Pakistan's advantage. Noman Ali was the other bowler to contribute, notching his 50th Test wicket as England's last recognised batter, Jamie Smith, tried to hit out alongside the tail.

It did not take long for Sajid to start inducing jitters in England's lower order. Brydon Carse tried sweeping and driving to little effect and after seeing an inside edge fall in front of short leg, tried to go aerial - only to hit Sajid down the throat of long-on. Carse's Durham team-mate, Matthew Potts, fell in the offspinner's next over, getting in a tangle as he walked across his stumps to be bowled through his legs.

With Jack Leach for company, Smith decided it was time to change gear; but their partnership only last eight balls, as Smith was safely held at long-off looking to launch Noman out of the ground.