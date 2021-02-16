Welcome to day four of our live report of the second India-England Test from Chennai. Join us for updates, analysis and colour. You can find our traditional ball-by-ball commentary here

*Most recent entry will appear at the top, please refresh your page for the latest updates. All times are local

9.52am: Ashwin strikes first ball!

R Ashwin and India belt out an appeal BCCI

All sorts going on here... Dan Lawrence is the man to depart, done by Ashwin for the second time in the match, and it's thanks to another fine bit of glovework in this Test. Rishabh Pant's wicketkeeping has largely been patronised, given it's his ability with the bat that has got him in the side, but this was a fantastic bit of work, taking the ball down the leg side after Lawrence had been nutmegged on the charge, and then stretching to break the bails as he went down. Lawrence leapt for his ground but couldn't get back, and heads off disappointed once again: that might be his last in-field act of the tour. India one seventh of the way there, as Stokes walks out into Ashwin's crosshairs.

9.40am: Ax-ing questions

Joe Root shows off the full face of his bat BCCI

Virat Kohli has started off with Mohammed Siraj, who's had an eventful Test despite initial speculation that he was going to get a "Thanks for coming" in the manner of Adil Rashid at Lord's in 2018, and Axar Patel this morning, keeping the Chepauk crowd waiting in their hopes for more Ashwin heroics. You can bet he'll be on once Ben Stokes walks in... and with Patel starting right on the money to Root, who knows, that might be fairly soon.

9.15am: Finish them

4:49 Is Ashwin a better allrounder than Stokes?

Hello and welcome to the last knockings. India have dominated proceedings in the Chennai rematch and after three days stand on the verge of a series-levelling victory - in Mortal Kombat fashion, it's time to finish their opponent off. Can England produce a show of character in the teeth of certain defeat? Has Joe Root got parting shot innings in him? Will R Ashwin get four more wickets to walk off the pitch and into a very special club? We will find out soon enough.