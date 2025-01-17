England quicks make quick work of South Africa in Youth ODI

England Under-19 91 for 5 (Mayes 51) beat South Africa Under-19 87 (Minto 3-15) by five wickets

A dominant bowling performance from England Men U19s paved the way for a comfortable five-wicket win over South Africa Men U19s in the opening Youth ODI at Cape Town.

New-ball duo Harry Moore and James Minto did the damage up top taking five wickets between them as the hosts were skittled for just 87.

Opener Ben Mayes then broke the back of the chase with 51 from 48 balls while debutant captain Archie Vaughan added 26 as the Young Lions reach their target in 18.3 overs.

Moore and Minto immediately got to work after the hosts opted to bat and subsided to 33 for six.

The tone was set for an impressive Lions display in the field when Joe Moores held a sharp catch at backward point when Adnaan Lagadien arrowed a backfoot drive off Derbyshire right-armer Moore.

Durham left-armer Minto had already had opener Shaylen Pillay caught by wicketkeeper Thomas Rew on his way to figures of innings-best three for 15.

Spinners Taz Ali and Farhan Ali ensured the wickets continued to tumble before Worcestershire's Jack Home - one of three debutants alongside Vaughan and Aaryan Sawant - ended the innings.

Home first had Enathi Kitshini caught at backward point by Moores before pulling off a direct hit at the non-striker's end to run out Nqobani Mokoena.

Mayes and Vaughan then combined in a 64-run stand for the second wicket to ensure there were no jitters for the Young Lions. Mayes took the lead role, reaching his half-century from 45 balls, and despite some late wickets the tourists were always on course for a comfortable win.