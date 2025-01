South Africa Under-19 164 for 5 (Rowles 33, Ahmed 2-24) beat England Under-19 161 (Dawkins 59, Moores 59, Daniels 4-25)

South Africa Men U19s levelled their series against England Men U19s with a five-wicket win in the second Youth ODI in Cape Town.

Raeeq Daniels did the damage on his home ground, with 4 for 24, as the tourists were bowled out for 168. South Africa opener Jason Rowles top scored with 33, as the target was knocked off in 30.1 overs.

Ben Dawkins and Joe Moores both posted half-centuries, but were the only Young Lions batters to reach double figures.

Kent opener Dawkins reached his fifty from 74 balls but lacked support until Moores joined him in a 41-run stand for the sixth wicket. The Lancashire left-hander expertly counter-attacked and his fourth six, an effortless pull off Daniels, helped him to a half-century from 58 balls.

It was not enough, however, as opener Rowles shared a 46-run second-wicket partnership with captain Bennie Hansen before Paul James and Bandile Mbatha added 30 each. Farhan Ahmed claimed 2 for 24.