Mississauga vs Montreal, 2nd Match at Brampton, Global T20, Jul 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Brampton, July 26, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mississauga
W
W
L
W
L
Montreal
W
L
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
2 M • 74 Runs • 37 Avg • 205.55 SR
BTM2 M • 56 Runs • 56 Avg • 224 SR
MOT9 M • 234 Runs • 39 Avg • 129.28 SR
9 M • 220 Runs • 44 Avg • 130.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BTM1 M • 2 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 6 SR
BTM1 M • 1 Wkt • 6 Econ • 12 SR
7 M • 9 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 16 SR
MOT9 M • 4 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 45 SR
SQUAD
BTM
MOT
PLAYER
ROLE
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|CAA Centre, Brampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
|Match days
|26 July 2024 - day (20-over match)