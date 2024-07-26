Matches (19)
Mississauga vs Montreal, 2nd Match at Brampton, Global T20, Jul 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Brampton, July 26, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Bangla Tigers Mississauga FlagBangla Tigers Mississauga
Montreal Tigers FlagMontreal Tigers
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Hazratullah Zazai
2 M • 74 Runs • 37 Avg • 205.55 SR
Iftikhar Ahmed
2 M • 56 Runs • 56 Avg • 224 SR
CA Lynn
9 M • 234 Runs • 39 Avg • 129.28 SR
SE Rutherford
9 M • 220 Runs • 44 Avg • 130.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
D Wiese
1 M • 2 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 6 SR
OF Smith
1 M • 1 Wkt • 6 Econ • 12 SR
Aayan Afzal Khan
7 M • 9 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 16 SR
Kaleem Sana
9 M • 4 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 45 SR
SQUAD
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days26 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Global T20 Canada

