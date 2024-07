Shaheen, Babar, Rizwan denied NOCs to play in Global T20 Canada

The decision to pull three marquee players out of the league in Canada, as well as Naseem from the Hundred, is significant. The three-year central contracts the PCB and the players signed last year allowed for two overseas franchise competitions per year, as long as those did not clash with international commitments. While the contracts do state the PCB has the right to refuse NOCs if it feels it is in the best interests of the Pakistan team, the decision to withdraw the players from leagues which do not directly clash with international cricket is set to cause discontent among players affected, and questions around whether the allowance made in central contracts is being respected in spirit.