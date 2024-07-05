Pakistan to host Tests against Bangladesh, England and WI in packed 2024-25 season

The season also includes an ODI tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa followed by the Champions Trophy

Pakistan's home season will start in August, with Bangladesh visiting for two Tests • Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Pakistan will host seven Tests in 2024-25 in what is set to become their busiest red-ball international home season this century . Bangladesh, England and West Indies will all play Test series in Pakistan between August this year and January 2025.

The PCB announced the dates and schedule for the entire home season, which also includes hosting the Champions Trophy. However, it has released only a draft schedule for the Champions Trophy, which is expected to be held from February 19 to March 9 next year.

Pakistan's home season will begin with the arrival of Bangladesh to play two Tests - one each in Rawalpindi and Karachi - from August 21 to September 3, even though Pakistan don't play home internationals in August traditionally because of high heat and humidity. It is also in the middle of the monsoon season, which makes any cricket more vulnerable to weather interruptions. Pakistan have played only two Tests at home in August in their history - also against Bangladesh, in 2003.

After the Bangladesh tour, England will arrive to play three Tests in Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi from October 7-28.

That will be followed by Pakistan's limited-overs tour of Australia and Zimbabwe, and an all-format tour of South Africa. While the three ODIs and three T20Is in Australia will take place from November 4-18, Pakistan play a further three ODIs and three T20Is against Zimbabwe, all in Bulawayo from November 24 to December 5.

Their tour of South Africa will begin with a T20I series from December 10, and ends with the two Tests from December 26 to January 7 in Centurion and Cape Town, respectively.

The home Tests against West Indies will start nine days later. West Indies, whose tour of Pakistan was due in January this year but was postponed due to a busy calendar, will play their matches in Karachi and Multan from January 16-28. However, the three T20Is that were also in the original tour will not take place.

All seven home Tests will be part of the World Test Championship, where Pakistan are currently No. 5 on the points table . But the 2024-25 home season is a marked contrast to the one that preceded it, when Pakistan played no home Tests. The last Test in Pakistan was in January 2023, when Karachi hosted a two-match Test series against New Zealand.

After the West Indies Tests, Pakistan will also host an ODI tri-series, which will have South Africa and New Zealand as the visiting teams. That will take place from February 8-14, and will comprise four games, all in Multan.

Lahore, where the headquarters of the PCB is situated, is not scheduled to host a single fixture in any format until the Champions Trophy, owing to the Gaddafi Stadium being redeveloped. The PCB has said it is confident that the Stadium will be ready for the Champions Trophy, the first ICC event Pakistan will host in 29 years.

However, it remains to be seen if India, the only team in the Champions Trophy to not have travelled to Pakistan since international cricket resumed in the country in 2015, agree to make the trip.

Pakistan's home season 2024-25

Tests against Bangladesh

Aug 21-25: First Test, Rawalpindi

Aug 30-Sep 3: Second Test, Karachi

Tests against England

Oct 7-11: First Test, Multan

Oct 15-19: Second Test, Karachi

Oct 24-28: Third Test, Rawalpindi

Tests against West Indies

Jan 16-20, 2025: First Test, Karachi

Jan 24-28: Second Test, Multan

ODI tri-series vs NZ and SA

Feb 8: Pakistan v New Zealand, Multan

Feb 10: New Zealand v South Africa, Multan

Feb 12: Pakistan v South Africa, Multan

Feb 14: Final, Multan