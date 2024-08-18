Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test moved from Karachi to Rawalpindi

Earlier, the game was supposed to take place behind closed doors but now that it has been moved, the fans can come in as well

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been shifted from Karachi to Rawalpindi on account of ongoing construction at the National Stadium in order to get it ready for the Champions Trophy in 2025.

According to the original schedule of the two-match series, Karachi was due to host Bangladesh between August 30 and September 3 and the game was supposed to go on without any spectators due to the redevelopment work, but now with the PCB moving the game to a new venue, fans will be able to attend as well.

A press release from the PCB on Sunday said, "we have been guided by the construction experts on the timelines for the readiness of the [National Stadium in Karachi]. They advised that while construction could continue during playing hours, the resulting noise pollution would disturb the cricketers. Additionally, the dust from the construction work could also affect the health and wellbeing of the players, officials, broadcasters, and media.

"Given that construction must continue uninterrupted to ensure the venue is operationally ready for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB, after consulting all stakeholders and reviewing operational and logistical matters, has decided to hold both Tests in Rawalpindi."

Karachi is due to host England as well when they visit in two months. On that subject, the PCB said, "at this stage, we will not like to speculate on the hosting of the second Test in Karachi from 15-19 October and will continue to work closely with the architects and construction experts on the safe and secure hosting of the match, while keeping the England and Wales Cricket Board updated."

Pakistan have a bumper home season with seven Tests and an ODI tri-series featuring New Zealand and South Africa. But the Champions Trophy in February is the marquee event given it will be the first ICC tournament held in Pakistan since the ODI World Cup in 1996. To make sure it goes off well, the board has been working on sprucing up its stadiums.

The PCB was hopeful of being able to split all these matches across the three venues they had available - Rawalpindi, Karachi and Multan. The Lahore upgrade had ruled the Gaddafi stadium out of contention for any of the home season's matches until early next year. It is understood that the PCB was initially against taking the Bangladesh Test out of Karachi because of logistical challenges.