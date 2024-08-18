Injured Mahmudul out of first Test against Pakistan
The opener could be out of action for around two weeks with a groin injury
Bangladesh will be without Mahmudul Hasan Joy for the start of their two-Test series in Pakistan with the opening batter suffering a groin injury*. The Bangladesh team management expects the injury to take around two weeks to heal, a timeframe that rules him out of the first Test in Rawalpindi, which is scheduled to run from August 21 to 25.
"Joy had complained of pain in the right groin on 14 August while playing for Bangladesh A in the four-day match against Pakistan A," team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said. "He underwent an MRI followed by physical assessment and it has since been confirmed that he has a Grade 1 adductor strain in the right groin.
"He has begun his rehab. Such injuries usually take about 10 to 14 days to recover from. He will not be available for the first Test but we hope to have him fit for the second Test which starts on 30 August."
Mahmudul scored 65 out of a Bangladesh A total of 122 in the first innings in Islamabad, and didn't bat in the second innings as they finished with 153 for 5 on the last day. The injury is set to upset a relatively settled opening combination, with Mahmudul and Zakir Hasan having batted at the top of the order in each of Bangladesh's last five Tests. Of the other batters in the squad, Shadman Islam is likely to take Mahmudul's place should he not be available for selection.
Bangladesh's 16-member squad trained at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from August 14 to 16, and were scheduled to travel to Islamabad on August 17. Both Tests will be played in Rawalpindi after ongoing construction work in Karachi forced a change of venue.
*August 18 1530 GMT This story was updated with confirmation of Mahmudul Hasan Joy missing the first Test