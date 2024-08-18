Injured Mahmudul out of first Test against Pakistan

"He has begun his rehab. Such injuries usually take about 10 to 14 days to recover from. He will not be available for the first Test but we hope to have him fit for the second Test which starts on 30 August."

Mahmudul scored 65 out of a Bangladesh A total of 122 in the first innings in Islamabad, and didn't bat in the second innings as they finished with 153 for 5 on the last day. The injury is set to upset a relatively settled opening combination, with Mahmudul and Zakir Hasan having batted at the top of the order in each of Bangladesh's last five Tests. Of the other batters in the squad, Shadman Islam is likely to take Mahmudul's place should he not be available for selection.