Pakistan set to play all-pace attack in a home Test for the second time in 28 years

Frontline spinner Abrar Ahmed has been released to play for the Shaheens

Naseem Shah will be playing his first Test match after a year out with injury • Getty Images

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the first Test in Rawalpindi next week without a specialist spinner, after Abrar Ahmed was released from the Test squad to join the Shaheens squad.

It means Pakistan will field an all-pace attack, with the return of Naseem Shah to the Test side after a year out bolstering an attack that also includes Shaheen Shah Afridi

Abrar, who missed the Australia Tests with an injury, has been released alongside Kamran Ghulam , in the interests of both playing cricket rather than sitting on the bench. Ghulam will captain the Shaheens side against Bangladesh A in a four-day game, which begins in Islamabad on August 20, one day before the Test series.

Abrar's absence means Pakistan will be without a frontline spinner for only the second time in a home Test - including their UAE Tests - since September 1995 (though they did play a couple of Tests in the early 2000s with Shahid Afridi as their sole spinner). The only other time they played an all-pace attack was also at Rawalpindi, in December 2019, in what was their first Test in Pakistan in 10 years. That was part of a strategic shift under the new leadership of Azhar Ali, who, with Yasir Shah's form dipping drastically, wanted to rely more on pace. It didn't last long as Yasir returned and, in subsequent seasons, pitches were prepared to assist spin.

Abrar Ahmed will play for Pakistan Shaheens against Bangladesh A next week • Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

The move to release Abrar doesn't mark a broader change in philosophy as much as it acknowledges what Pakistan hope the surface in Rawalpindi will be - one with pace and bounce. If so, that will be a significant change from recent Test surfaces at the venue: lifeless and full of runs.

It is also a nod towards the relative lack of resources in Pakistan's spin cupboard, with neither Sajid Khan nor Noman Ali really having nailed down a spot in the Test side over the last few seasons. The first Test will be the fourth instance of Pakistan not picking a spinner in their playing XI in their last 32 Tests. By contrast, only twice in 201 Tests before that did they not play a specialist spinner.

I believe we have all bases covered, and it's a very exciting time for the Pakistan Test side Red-ball coach Jason Gillespie

It will leave Agha Salman to shoulder the spin load for this Test, though increasingly that is a responsibility he has looked well-equipped for. In his last six Tests, since the start of 2023, he has bowled on average 12 overs per innings, including twice bowling 20 or more overs in Australia. He's also made a habit of picking up useful wickets in that time, something that has not gone unnoticed.

PCB Podcast last week whether Pakistan were short of spinning options, Test coach Asked on thelast week whether Pakistan were short of spinning options, Test coach Jason Gillespie said: "You can look into whatever you want. But to start, I think we've got two special spinners. Salman Ali Agha is good enough to be classified as a specialist spinner. From what I've seen, he has a lot of potential with his offspin. Abrar (Ahmed), obviously, is a fine young bowler in the early stages of his career.

"So, I think we've covered a lot of bases. We have a lot of seam-bowling options and spin-bowling options. Our batting is varied as well. I believe we have all bases covered, and it's a very exciting time for the Pakistan Test side."