Pakistan to play Karachi Test against Bangladesh without spectators

The decision was taken by the PCB because on ongoing construction work at the National Stadium

The Bangladesh squad landed in Lahore earlier than planned because of the political unrest at home • AFP via Getty Images

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Karachi from August 30 to September 3 will be played without the presence of spectators because of ongoing construction work at the National Stadium

The development is part of an upgrade as the PCB renovates its venues ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy in February-March. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is also undergoing an upgrade ahead of Pakistan's first ICC tournament since 1996, when they co-hosted the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka, which rules it out as a venue until February 2025.

ESPNcricinfo understands a decision was taken to keep the Test in Karachi because the PCB was keen on spreading their seven home Tests, ODIs and domestic cricket across three venues in Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi. Multan, which was the only other option, is slated to host Pakistan's first Test against England from October 7. And with various payments having already been made, for hotels, flights and security arrangements, moving to another venue at late notice would've incurred losses on a series that is already not expected to be a lucrative one.

There is no change in plans for the England Test scheduled in Karachi from October 15, with spectators expected to be in attendance.

Calling it a "difficult decision", the PCB has suspended ticket sales for the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Karachi with immediate effect. The board had advertised sales for tickets to the Karachi Test as recently as two days ago.

"The health and safety of our fans is our utmost priority," the board said in a statement. "After careful consideration of all available options, we have decided that the safest course of action is to hold the second Test in front of an empty stadium.

"While we deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause, we want to assure our valued fans that the ongoing stadium upgrades are aimed at enhancing their experience."

The Bangladesh squad landed in Lahore four days earlier than planned to begin training after the players' preparation had been disrupted due to the ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh. The team will train for three days at Gaddafi Stadium before travelling to Rawalpindi for the first Test that begins on August 21.

The departure ahead of schedule was possible after an invitation from the PCB to the BCB to ensure the Bangladesh players had "adequate and fair training opportunities" ahead of the Tests.