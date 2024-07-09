Aamer Jamal leaves Warwickshire early after injury-blighted stint

Aamer Jamal 's injury-blighted stint with Warwickshire has come to an early end after his fitness struggles limited him to three appearances across formats during a six-week spell in county cricket.

Jamal joined Warwickshire in April after his omission from Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad opened up his availability, and he went straight into their side to face Nottinghamshire barely 24 hours after arriving in the UK.

But he took a solitary wicket in his first two appearances in the County Championship, with head coach Mark Robinson admitting he was "struggling for rhythm" and "not reaching the sort of pace we'd like him to". Jamal was then sidelined with a back issue and has not played in the Championship since.

His contract also covered the Blast but he has been limited to one appearance due to injury, in which he bowled a single wicketless over which cost 25 runs and was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

Gavin Larsen, Warwickshire's director of cricket, said: "Aamir has worked incredibly hard with our medical and strength and conditioning team, but unfortunately, we've run out of time to get him back on the field and bowling at full pace… I know he's very disappointed not to have demonstrated his capabilities to the Bears fans."

Jamal's compatriot Hasan Ali has also struggled with an injury while at Warwickshire and has not played for them in the Blast since June 14 due to an elbow problem. He is due to stay at the club until the end of July.

Ethan Bamber will join Warwickshire at the end of the season • Getty Images

Warwickshire have been short of seam-bowling options throughout this season, with Craig Miles, Liam Norwell and Chris Rushworth all spending long spells on the sidelines through injury. Their spin-heavy side has thrived regardless in the Blast, topping the North Group after 10 games, but they sit eighth in Division One of the Championship and are yet to register a win.

They have bolstered their resources from next summer with the signing of former England Under-19 seamer Ethan Bamber from Middlesex, which was announced on Monday. "Ethan was highly courted around the game, and we're thrilled he's chosen to call Edgbaston home for the future," Larsen said in a press release.