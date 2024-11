Warwickshire wicketkeeper Michael Burgess has made a sudden retirement from professional cricket.

Burgess had been at Warwickshire since 2019 having initially joined from Sussex on a two-year deal. With his current contract due to run until the end of the 2025 season, the 30-year-old has decided to step away from the game altogether and will pursue other career options in London.

Having come through the age-group set-up at Surrey, Burgess took up a three-year Sports and Excercise Science degree at Loughborough, making his first-class debut for the UCCE side in a pre-season fixture against Sussex in April 2014. A year later, he joined Leicestershire and struck an impressive 98 on first-class debut during a tour match against Sri Lanka in 2016 before being released at the end of that season.

After considering other options at the time, including a city job in London and at Royal Hospital School in Ipswich, he was able to secure a trial at Sussex which soon evolved into a permanent deal . Two years later, having found his first-team opportunities limited, he swapped Hove for Edgbaston as one of Paul Farbrace's first signings as Warwickshire's director of sport.

Burgess went on to score exactly 3,000 runs in 65 first-class matches for Warwickshire, including a career-high 178 against Surrey at the start of the 2022 County Championship. In 2021, he helped the club secure the double of a County Championship title and the Bob Willis Trophy. Last summer, he struck 745 runs at 43.82, scoring his sixth and seventh red-ball hundreds.

Speaking on his retirement, Burgess said: "It's been a very difficult decision. I know it will come as a surprise to many people around the club. But I've decided the time is right to step away from the game and pursue other opportunities.

"I'd like to thank all the members, fans and the wider club for their support over the last six years. Warwickshire is a brilliantly supported club and the members make it a great place to play cricket.

"Winning the Championship in 2021 will always be an incredibly special part of my career and something I'll forever be proud of. It's been great sharing a dressing room with this group of players, who I know will bring lots of future success to the club."

In a statement released by Warwickshire on Wednesday, performance director Gavin Larsen said: "On one hand it's extremely disappointing to lose a player of Michael's experience, but also we recognise all player's careers come to close at some point and Michael has decided now is the time for 'life after cricket'.

"What I loved about Michael was his combativeness and toughness with the bat when presented with challenging situations. I've lost count of the number of times he has rescued a Championship innings, batting superbly with the tail.

"He's a gifted wicketkeeper who always showed the ability to deliver classy performance behind the stumps. There's no doubt we'll miss his all-round skills. He's made the call right at the start of the new season, as the players return to training, so it gives us time to consider options.

"We wish Michael all the very the best, and like we say to all our departing players 'Once a Bear Always a Bear'. Michael will be welcomed back at Edgbaston at any time, and we wish him all the very best for his new career start in London."