There's a value to making Shaheen Afridi feel loved and the PSL has shown that

Ostensibly armour-plated, yet surprisingly sensitive. Pressure-hardened prodigy, yet a successful adult superstar who still yearns for unconditional appreciation. Shaheen Shah Afridi , who just won a record-extending third PSL title as captain amid wild scenes at his home ground, is perhaps not a man who loves playing cricket so much as one who loves to be loved for playing cricket.

What else could explain the change in mood from the delirious high of a last-gasp title victory as Sunday gave way to Monday, to the stultifying demeanour at the post-match trophy ceremony?

When Sikandar Raza - his own dramatic journey now well-documented - struck the winning runs for Lahore Qalandars , Afridi was among the first to pour onto the field to exult with his team, uncomplicated joy writ large on his face. Half-an-hour later, as an almost comically large cadre of dignitaries gathered on stage to present the trophy, it seemed the complex emotions that Afridi has come to associate with Pakistan cricket were back.

There was an acceptance of felicitations from the Pakistan president, but PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Afridi shared little more than frosty nods of acknowledgement, Naqvi increasingly receding into the background as the ceremony went on. The relationship between the two men is difficult, on occasion spilling out openly in the public domain. When Naqvi took over as PCB chief, Afridi was Pakistan captain. Now, he is no longer in the national side.

It was a point clearly on his mind during a punchy post-match press conference. At the toss, Ramiz Raja had asked about his return to form, a question Afridi repeatedly appeared to interpret as a slight, because alluding to a return would suggest bad form earlier. When a journalist asked about it post-match, he got the same answer as Raja.

"Ramiz bhai asked about my form too and I said I am the same. But you need to have the eyes to see me. I am the same bowler. I have not changed, and I will not change."

When another spoke of how brilliant his final four games had been, he gave a stock reply, but the true riposte was playing around in his head, and, ten minutes later, he returned to it as an aside. "A journalist earlier mentioned that I performed in the last four games. Thank you for noticing that at least I performed in four games! People mention my performances in the last four matches, and appeared to forget all my previous performances."

It is, for the record, not controversial to say Afridi's form towards the tail-end of this tournament has far superseded what he produced earlier on in the tournament. The last four games saw him take ten wickets, more than in the first seven games put together. His bowling in the second qualifier and the final are contenders for bowling performances of the tournament. But for Afridi, who feels he has endured more than he deserves to in Pakistani cricket as well as in its media, every compliment comes transfigured as a barb. The guard, lowered during the last six weeks with Qalandars, is back up against everyone else.

Sameen Rana, the Qalandars owner, was alongside him at the press conference, if only to temper his captain should things go overboard. He referred to Afridi as "not a Qalandars player, but a family member". He would then speak of his own philosophy of player management, one that, to his and Qalandars' credit, has not wavered in good times or bad. "The advantage we have at Lahore Qalandars is we don't judge our players, we back them. When you truly back someone, the results come."

Shaheen Shah Afridi's Lahore Qalandars won the PSL title on Sunday • AFP/Getty Images

That is no longer the case with Afridi and the national side. There are days when that can be justified; the cold hard numbers tell a tale of a bowler not quite as effective in the Pakistan colours anymore. But then, there are also nights like these.

After enduring a somewhat indifferent PSL, the suspension and resumption gave Afridi a second wind. By the time he was bowling the first ball in the final, he had become the most valuable bowler in the tournament. The first over lacked a wicket but none of his vintage brilliance, starting it with three consecutive yorkers, the ball hooping around at pace as Finn Allen and Saud Shakeel went into survival mode. Three years earlier in a T20 World Cup semi-final , Afridi had taken three balls to trap Allen in front; here, Allen wisely got off strike on the second.

The wicket Afridi got in his second over was fortuitous (Shakeel wasn't close to making contact on that flick down the leg side) but not undeserved. With Quetta Gladiators finding their feet from the other end and getting off to a fast start despite Afridi's menace, there was, perhaps, an argument for a missed trick when the Qalandars captain did not return for a third powerplay over. That over, bowled by Haris Rauf, would instead go for 16, and Gladiators finished the powerplay at a relatively comfortable 57 for 2.

But Afridi would save each of his remaining overs for the most difficult time to bowl. Gladiators rollicked along against the rest of the bowling attack, Hasan Nawaz surging to 52 off 23, the score 106 for 3 in 11 overs. After starting with a wide and a nasty boundary collision that saw two fielders injured and a needless boundary conceded, Afridi produced five consecutive yorkers of near-military accuracy. Gladiators could do little more than forage three singles, and at least the momentum was punctured.

But by his fourth over, it was all Gladiators. They were up to 170 for 4 in 17, on course to producing a total high enough to never have been chased in the final of any T20 competition, and knocking Qalandars out of the contest halfway through. The fifth-wicket partnership between Hasan and Dinesh Chandimal was 45 off 25 balls when Afridi marked his run-up around the wicket.

There's no denying that Shaheen Shah Afridi is a generational talent • Associated Press

Hasan squeezed a low full toss for a single before Chandimal failed to get underneath one and holed out to long-on. Three balls later, Afridi had removed dangerman Hasan himself, drawing a miscue that Raza held on to. The 18th over had produced two runs, and shaved a chunk of Gladiators' final total. His bowling figures read 4-0-24-3; the other four in his side had conceded 41, 42, 43 and 51.

Halfway through the press conference between the Qalandars captain and owner, an official came up to place the PSL trophy on the table. Afridi barely glanced at it; it wasn't the silverware he craved as much as the joy of achieving success in an environment he has come to value beyond all else.

"The atmosphere here is familial," he said. "No one is anyone's boss or captain. Everyone is heard, everyone is respected. No one is allowed to disrespect someone else."

That last sentence, perhaps, explains much of what has gone wrong between Afridi and Pakistan cricket over the last 18 months. It is not the way he would characterise the PCB, or the environment within Pakistan cricket, one he has gradually begun to be excluded from.

"To improve Pakistan cricket, we need to support our players. You look at the strong national teams abroad, their former players support their team. They don't call for sackings and removals," Afridi said. "When you don't give players that atmosphere, nothing we can do will change the situation. If the media had been positive, the crowds that didn't come for large parts of the PSL would have been full. I truly believe that. All we have in Pakistan is cricket."

It is likely difficult managing Afridi, as is the case for most high-profile sports stars. He may sometimes lash out, and take offence where it isn't given. He can have frustratingly long spells of poor form when the analytical side of his game appears to desert him wholly, and he shrinks under pressure. There will be clashes of egos among team-mates and between player and board. But as he has shown time and again with Qalandars, and used to show so often with the national side, he is also a generationally talented bowler, and walking away from him is invariably a failure of management, and a waste of talent.