Gladiators vs Qalandars, Final at Lahore, PSL, May 25 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Final (N), Lahore, May 25, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Quetta Gladiators FlagQuetta Gladiators
201/9
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
(19.5/20 ov, T:202) 204/4

Qalandars won by 6 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)

T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Sikandar Raza* 
(rhb)
22722314.2811 (4b)11 (3b)
Kusal Perera 
(lhb)
623154200.007 (4b)3 (2b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Faheem Ashraf 
(rm)
3.5049112.78944-
Mohammad Amir 
(lfm)
4041110.25942-
MatRunsHSAve
2926011133*26.25
1944733102*27.05
MatWktsBBIAve
2212206/1926.34
3253776/1722.45
 Last BatBhanuka Rajapaksa 14 (16b) FOW145/4 (16.4 Ov)
4
6
1
2
1
1w
19th
6
4
1
1w
1lb
1w
4
18th
1
6
1w
6
2
17th
6
4
W
1
1
16th
1
1
6
4
Match centre 
Comms: Rvel

The entire Lahore Qalandars team is out on the field, jumping on Sikandar Raza, who's just won them the title! Fireworks light up the sky; what a final this was! It was no one-sided affair; right till the end, no one could say which team had the upper hand. Both teams fought neck and neck. But once again, Lahore found a way; they just keep winning titles. Their energy tonight was on another level, led superbly by their captain. Yes, they leaked quite a few runs at the death but they bat deep and had enough quality in their ranks to get over the line. Even without Daryl Mitchell, they made it work with the resources available and looked the calmer, more composed side tonight. Quetta will have to wait again. They'll rue this golden opportunity, still without a title since 2019. A bitter pill to swallow. Amir was a bit scruffy at the death while Perera was superb; he played one of the best knocks of his career. And Raza? He did Raza things. The man for a crisis, he loves the spotlight and thrives under pressure. The entire team is now on a victory lap. This was the highest successful chase in any PSL final. Commiserations to the Gladiators and huge congratulations to the Qalandars! Third time Lahore Qalandars have won PSL and that too under the captaincy of Shaheen Afridi

From Sampath: Lahore Qalandars' chase of 202 is the highest successful target chase in a T20 final. Previous highest was 200 by Kolkata Knight Riders against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2014 final.

Fahim Mahi: "SIKANDAR RAZA, YOU ABSOLUTE BEAUTY! What a story, came just 10 minutes before the match and delivered a game-changing innings, finishing it in style. Simply incredible!"

Muzahid: "Shoutout to England cricket team for ending the test match in 3days that allowed Raza to be available for this match!"

Uzair Mir : "Sikandar - truly a Sikandar. Battled hard to prevent an innings defeat yesterday, less than 24 hours later plays a blinder to give Lahore their third title. "

Muqeet: "Quetta must have been thinking if Raza could have been late by just 10 mins today before toss."

Saad Mubashar: "Full marks for LQ for getting Sikandar Raza back, literally minutes before the start of the game. What a story!

19.5
4
Faheem to Raza, FOUR runs

Oh my goodness, Raza you beauty! He has got ice in his veins, nobody could have stopped him from getting his team over the line, just touched down in Lahore and wins his team a title with minimal fuss! This was pitched up on middle, it's a juicy delivery in his arc and he thrashes it away in the gap at deep midwicket for a four! Lahore Qalandars are PSL 2025 Champions!

19.4
6
Faheem to Raza, SIX runs

Deposited over deep cover-point, touch fuller and wide of off, somehow manages to knock it out of the ground and just clears the fence, this had to be a six and he does the needful! Wow, incredible range and power

19.3
1
Faheem to Perera, 1 run

Banged in short and slanted across off with not much pace, fetches it across the line and tugs it in front of deep square, couldn't middle it, needed a boundary

obaid: "which team win, it doesn't matter now. we are experiencing a textbook final.. see-saw"

19.2
2
Faheem to Perera, 2 runs

Near yorker around the line off, that is unbelievable piece of fielding from Hasan Nawaz, it was destined to be a four but he at cover went airborne, flicked the ball inside the rope and prevented a boundary, that is amazing work in the outfield, was bashed

19.1
1
Faheem to Raza, 1 run

Much better, fuller and skidding on at fifth stump line, pushed to long-off for just a run

19.1
1w
Faheem to Raza, 1 wide

Over the wicket, full and tailing away from the marker on off, wide to start the last over, Tension is palpable, let's see who blinks first

end of over 1918 runs
LQ: 189/4CRR: 9.94 RRR: 13.00
Kusal Perera59 (29b 5x4 4x6)
Sikandar Raza11 (4b 1x4 1x6)
Mohammad Amir 4-0-41-1
Khurram Shahzad 4-0-46-0
18.6
6
Amir to Perera, SIX runs

Rapacious loft for six, low full-toss on middle, he doesn't look at his best, Perera went down on one knee, right underneath and pulverized it over backward square for a maximum, what a shot, what a player, it's like nothing can fox him

18.5
4
Amir to Perera, FOUR runs

Cracked imperiously over long-off for a four, beats two fielders near the rope, got some width and continues in his bullheaded ways, very low full-toss, went deep and smoked it, 12 leaked in the over with still one ball to go

18.4
1
Amir to Raza, 1 run

Gone for the wide yorker, almost in the quite zone, angled across off, reaches out with arms and sends it bobbling to short third, acrobatic stop from Abrar, flicked his right hand out and hurt himself in the process. Let's hope there's not another delay

18.3
Amir to Raza, no run

That's perfection, stunning yorker on fourth stump, how on Earth it missed hitting the off-stump? he wanted to slug it across the line. Amir is replenishing his fluids as we have a slight delay

18.3
1w
Amir to Raza, 1 wide

Errs in his line, goes for the yorker, lands it just outside leg-stump, tries to clip it but misses, another extra run and will have to bowl again

18.2
1lb
Amir to Perera, 1 leg bye

Pinpoint accurate inswinging yorker on middle and leg, deflected off the pads to cover

18.2
1w
Amir to Perera, 1 wide

Even a player of Amir's experience can feel the heat, lands it full and outside the tramline on off, will have to reload

Hamza: "Well, what does it take to come out in the 17th over of a run chase in a big final and face a red hot M. Amir and smash a 4 "

Hassan: "Kusal Perera has to play Virat Kohli here for LQ"

Muhammad : "Sikandar might be the real MVP!!!"

18.1
4
Amir to Perera, FOUR runs

Over the wicket, slackens the pace, shorter and outside off, picks it early and helps it on its way over fine leg for a four, picking the slow balls easily, plan backfired again. He is well set and hellbent on getting his team over the line

end of over 1816 runs
LQ: 171/4CRR: 9.50 RRR: 15.50
Kusal Perera45 (25b 3x4 3x6)
Sikandar Raza10 (2b 1x4 1x6)
Khurram Shahzad 4-0-46-0
Mohammad Amir 3-0-24-1
17.6
1
Khurram Shahzad to Perera, 1 run

Low full-toss, almost a yorker on fifth stump line, whisked away to cover-point

17.5
Khurram Shahzad to Perera, no run

Full and wide of off, gets away with it, very close the marker on off, moved across a few inches so not given as a wide

17.4
6
Khurram Shahzad to Perera, SIX runs

Pace- off shorter length on middle, no nerves jangling, fast hands and strong wrists, tugged it mercilessly over deep square for a six, just frame that shot, absolutely fantastic

17.4
1w
Khurram Shahzad to Perera, 1 wide

Short and it's outside the guideline on off, will have to reload, getting tighter and tighter

17.3
6
Khurram Shahzad to Perera, SIX runs

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, bit short at his body, head still, remains deep and lofts it over long-on for a flat six, took off like a rocket escaping orbit

17.2
Khurram Shahzad to Perera, no run

Bouncer, hops over the batter, brilliant accuracy in terms of line even though he is not lightening fast, tries to help it behind square on leg, was over head again and doesn't get a wide signal much to the dismay of Perera

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
TossQuetta Gladiators, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Series resultLahore Qalandars won the 2025 Pakistan Super League
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days25 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
LQ Player Replacement
Substitute
Muhammad Akhlaq
in
Asif Ali
 out (2nd innings, 0.1 ov)
Umpires
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
Pakistan
Rashid Riaz
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Faisal Afridi
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Abdul Muqeet
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Roshan Mahanama
Language
English
Qalandars Innings
Player NameRB
Fakhar Zaman
lbw1110
Mohammad Naeem
caught4627
Abdullah Shafique
caught4128
MDKJ Perera
not out6231
PBB Rajapaksa
caught1416
Sikandar Raza
not out227
Extras(lb 3, w 5)
Total204(4 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
QG1072151.393
IU1064120.372
KK1064120.049
LQ1054111.036
PZ10468-0.293
MS10192-2.449
Full Table