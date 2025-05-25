The entire Lahore Qalandars team is out on the field, jumping on Sikandar Raza, who's just won them the title! Fireworks light up the sky; what a final this was! It was no one-sided affair; right till the end, no one could say which team had the upper hand. Both teams fought neck and neck. But once again, Lahore found a way; they just keep winning titles. Their energy tonight was on another level, led superbly by their captain. Yes, they leaked quite a few runs at the death but they bat deep and had enough quality in their ranks to get over the line. Even without Daryl Mitchell, they made it work with the resources available and looked the calmer, more composed side tonight. Quetta will have to wait again. They'll rue this golden opportunity, still without a title since 2019. A bitter pill to swallow. Amir was a bit scruffy at the death while Perera was superb; he played one of the best knocks of his career. And Raza? He did Raza things. The man for a crisis, he loves the spotlight and thrives under pressure. The entire team is now on a victory lap. This was the highest successful chase in any PSL final. Commiserations to the Gladiators and huge congratulations to the Qalandars! Third time Lahore Qalandars have won PSL and that too under the captaincy of Shaheen Afridi