Oh my goodness, Raza you beauty! He has got ice in his veins, nobody could have stopped him from getting his team over the line, just touched down in Lahore and wins his team a title with minimal fuss! This was pitched up on middle, it's a juicy delivery in his arc and he thrashes it away in the gap at deep midwicket for a four! Lahore Qalandars are PSL 2025 Champions!
Gladiators vs Qalandars, Final at Lahore, PSL, May 25 2025 - Match Result
Qalandars won by 6 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|22
|7
|2
|2
|314.28
|11 (4b)
|11 (3b)
(lhb)
|62
|31
|5
|4
|200.00
|7 (4b)
|3 (2b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rm)
|3.5
|0
|49
|1
|12.78
|9
|4
|4
|-
(lfm)
|4
|0
|41
|1
|10.25
|9
|4
|2
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|292
|6011
|133*
|26.25
|194
|4733
|102*
|27.05
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|221
|220
|6/19
|26.34
|325
|377
|6/17
|22.45
Tap to rate now!
The entire Lahore Qalandars team is out on the field, jumping on Sikandar Raza, who's just won them the title! Fireworks light up the sky; what a final this was! It was no one-sided affair; right till the end, no one could say which team had the upper hand. Both teams fought neck and neck. But once again, Lahore found a way; they just keep winning titles. Their energy tonight was on another level, led superbly by their captain. Yes, they leaked quite a few runs at the death but they bat deep and had enough quality in their ranks to get over the line. Even without Daryl Mitchell, they made it work with the resources available and looked the calmer, more composed side tonight. Quetta will have to wait again. They'll rue this golden opportunity, still without a title since 2019. A bitter pill to swallow. Amir was a bit scruffy at the death while Perera was superb; he played one of the best knocks of his career. And Raza? He did Raza things. The man for a crisis, he loves the spotlight and thrives under pressure. The entire team is now on a victory lap. This was the highest successful chase in any PSL final. Commiserations to the Gladiators and huge congratulations to the Qalandars! Third time Lahore Qalandars have won PSL and that too under the captaincy of Shaheen Afridi
From Sampath: Lahore Qalandars' chase of 202 is the highest successful target chase in a T20 final. Previous highest was 200 by Kolkata Knight Riders against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2014 final.
Fahim Mahi: "SIKANDAR RAZA, YOU ABSOLUTE BEAUTY! What a story, came just 10 minutes before the match and delivered a game-changing innings, finishing it in style. Simply incredible!"
Muzahid: "Shoutout to England cricket team for ending the test match in 3days that allowed Raza to be available for this match!"
Uzair Mir : "Sikandar - truly a Sikandar. Battled hard to prevent an innings defeat yesterday, less than 24 hours later plays a blinder to give Lahore their third title. "
Muqeet: "Quetta must have been thinking if Raza could have been late by just 10 mins today before toss."
Saad Mubashar: "Full marks for LQ for getting Sikandar Raza back, literally minutes before the start of the game. What a story!
Deposited over deep cover-point, touch fuller and wide of off, somehow manages to knock it out of the ground and just clears the fence, this had to be a six and he does the needful! Wow, incredible range and power
Banged in short and slanted across off with not much pace, fetches it across the line and tugs it in front of deep square, couldn't middle it, needed a boundary
obaid: "which team win, it doesn't matter now. we are experiencing a textbook final.. see-saw"
Near yorker around the line off, that is unbelievable piece of fielding from Hasan Nawaz, it was destined to be a four but he at cover went airborne, flicked the ball inside the rope and prevented a boundary, that is amazing work in the outfield, was bashed
Much better, fuller and skidding on at fifth stump line, pushed to long-off for just a run
Over the wicket, full and tailing away from the marker on off, wide to start the last over, Tension is palpable, let's see who blinks first
Rapacious loft for six, low full-toss on middle, he doesn't look at his best, Perera went down on one knee, right underneath and pulverized it over backward square for a maximum, what a shot, what a player, it's like nothing can fox him
Cracked imperiously over long-off for a four, beats two fielders near the rope, got some width and continues in his bullheaded ways, very low full-toss, went deep and smoked it, 12 leaked in the over with still one ball to go
Gone for the wide yorker, almost in the quite zone, angled across off, reaches out with arms and sends it bobbling to short third, acrobatic stop from Abrar, flicked his right hand out and hurt himself in the process. Let's hope there's not another delay
That's perfection, stunning yorker on fourth stump, how on Earth it missed hitting the off-stump? he wanted to slug it across the line. Amir is replenishing his fluids as we have a slight delay
Errs in his line, goes for the yorker, lands it just outside leg-stump, tries to clip it but misses, another extra run and will have to bowl again
Pinpoint accurate inswinging yorker on middle and leg, deflected off the pads to cover
Even a player of Amir's experience can feel the heat, lands it full and outside the tramline on off, will have to reload
Hamza: "Well, what does it take to come out in the 17th over of a run chase in a big final and face a red hot M. Amir and smash a 4 "
Hassan: "Kusal Perera has to play Virat Kohli here for LQ"
Muhammad : "Sikandar might be the real MVP!!!"
Over the wicket, slackens the pace, shorter and outside off, picks it early and helps it on its way over fine leg for a four, picking the slow balls easily, plan backfired again. He is well set and hellbent on getting his team over the line
Low full-toss, almost a yorker on fifth stump line, whisked away to cover-point
Full and wide of off, gets away with it, very close the marker on off, moved across a few inches so not given as a wide
Pace- off shorter length on middle, no nerves jangling, fast hands and strong wrists, tugged it mercilessly over deep square for a six, just frame that shot, absolutely fantastic
Short and it's outside the guideline on off, will have to reload, getting tighter and tighter
Cometh the hour, cometh the man, bit short at his body, head still, remains deep and lofts it over long-on for a flat six, took off like a rocket escaping orbit
Bouncer, hops over the batter, brilliant accuracy in terms of line even though he is not lightening fast, tries to help it behind square on leg, was over head again and doesn't get a wide signal much to the dismay of Perera
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Toss
|Quetta Gladiators, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Series result
|Lahore Qalandars won the 2025 Pakistan Super League
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|25 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
|LQ Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Sikandar Raza plays PSL final after landing from England ten minutes before toss
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|11
|10
|caught
|46
|27
|caught
|41
|28
|not out
|62
|31
|caught
|14
|16
|not out
|22
|7
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 5)
|Total
|204(4 wkts; 19.5 ovs)