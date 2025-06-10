Mohammad Naeem, and the curious case of PSL's emerging player rule

About a fortnight ago, Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators in a dramatic final to seal their third PSL title in four years. The days that followed, however, saw intense scrutiny focus upon one of the Qalandars players. Mohammad Naeem, who opened the batting for the Qalandars, played for the franchise as an emerging player; one emerging player must feature in every matchday starting eleven for each side.

Days after the final, there was discussion Naeem's registration as an emerging player appeared to contravene the PSL's own rules concerning what qualifies as one. ESPNcricinfo reached out to the PSL and several individual franchises, with the PSL providing a statement that staunchly defended the legitimacy of Naeem's status. We take a look at what makes this a contentious issue, and what the rules say.

What is the emerging category?

Since the start of the PSL in 2016, the league developed a category to propel talented young players into the spotlight. Each side was required to field at least one in every game; current rules stipulate each franchise must have at least two in their squad.

What classifies a player as an emerging cricketer?

This is somewhat loosely defined, and, as a result, poorly understood; more than one franchise ESPNcricinfo spoke to said they were unclear on some of the specific rules of eligibility. Basically, players need to be under 23, and should not have played in the Pakistan national team. More recently, the PCB made an exception for players discovered under their talent hunt programmes such as Lahore Qalandars Player Development Programme, which, in certain cases, permit players over the age of 23 to be registered as emerging players.

Did those exceptions apply to Naeem?

That's what everyone believed. Naeem was the Qalandars' emerging player in the lineup for all but one of Qalandars' matches. Qalandars have said they picked Naeem through their player development programme, and invested in him over the years. Since he was registered under the talent hunt discovery programme, he was exempt from the age requirement; Naeem is 26.

However, according to the Players Draft Guide from 2017 - the most recent edition that is publicly available - any player to have played competitive domestic cricket becomes ineligible to be registered as an emerging player. At the time, the rules excluded anyone who played U-19 cricket, too, which Naeem played in 2017. His profile on the PCB's official website lists him as having played for the FATA region U-19s.

In 2023, before making his PSL debut, he also played senior competitive domestic cricket with regional side FATA.

Mohammad Naeem raised three half-centuries during the season • PCB

How was he registered as an emerging player, then?

This is at the heart of the controversy. When ESPNcricinfo reached out to the PSL, they sent a document insisting Naeem was correctly registered as an emerging player. It said that Lahore Qalandars "nominated and protected Mohammad Naeem prior to his debut in competitive domestic cricket in December 2023". It went on to say that the rules allowed for him to be "protected until the next draft cycle" and that no other franchises raised any concerns at the time.

The rules mentioned by the PSL's statement to ESPNcricinfo do not appear in any official document publicly available that concerns the rules governing emerging players. ESPNcricinfo could not find any official update to the draft guide in 2017, which is notable since the PSL's statement referenced rules governing talent hunt discovery programmes over the past five years.

A copy of the playing conditions from 2023 on the PCB's website does not detail what constitutes an emerging player, and does not mention the talent hunt discovery programme.

What do the other franchises think?

Multiple franchises that ESPNcricinfo reached out to said they were not aware of this stipulation. Nearly all believed that Naeem's inclusion under the emerging rules - as they understood them - was a mistake. Karachi Kings nominated and protected fast bowler Fasih Ali, and were under the impression he would lose his emerging status if he went on to play competitive domestic cricket over the next years, as Naeem did.

The PSL's statement mentioned three times that none of the franchises objected at the time of Naeem's registration. Every franchise ESPNcricinfo spoke to accepted this, though more than one pointed out the obligation upon the PSL to enforce its own rules did not hinge on objections from the franchises.

Did Naeem's performances significantly help Lahore Qalandars?

Demonstrably so. Naeem was the eighth highest run-scorer of the tournament with 314 runs including three half-centuries. None of the seven who scored more matched his strike rate of 162.69.

What happens now?