Litton: Bangladesh's focus is only on the result, not the opposition

"We were not up to the mark in the last series," Litton said ahead of the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. "This is a new series, a new challenge. We know where we did well and where we did badly in the past. We will have to apply that [information] in the game.

"This is a different ball game. We however have the belief that we can beat any team in the world. We have to play good cricket. We are not focused on the opposition. I am not only focused on the team's result, which doesn't always come your way. I think what's more important is how we are playing the game. If we can play sticking to a process, we will have more chance of a good result."

Litton said that he accepts the criticism that comes the way of the team, but he believes that the team is focused on playing better cricket. "It is expected that there will be discussions and criticism when we don't play well. We always try to play good cricket. We don't want to repeat our mistakes of the past. I think we can have a good series.

"We would be among the top teams in the world if we were a consistent side. We definitely lack something as we are down in the rankings. We are working towards becoming more consistent. Every series presents a different challenge. We faced distinctive challenges in West Indies and UAE. How we accept the upcoming challenges and perform as a team is something worth looking at."

Bangladesh captain Litton Das and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha pose with the trophy • Associated Press

While they struggled to defend totals in the second and third T20Is against UAE, Bangladesh's batting was inconsistent throughout the series. Parvez Hossain Emon struck a hundred and Tanzid Hasan got a fifty, but the rest couldn't quite capitalise on good starts. Litton made 65 runs in the series.

"I know how important my batting role is in this team," Litton said. "I will try my best to stay consistent. We have some good form players in the team. T20 needs a combined batting effort, so if we can do well together, we will have chance of good results."

Bangladesh are also wary of the conditions in Lahore. Litton said that he hasn't spotted dew in the training sessions at the Gaddafi Stadium so far, but expects it to be a high-scoring series.

"We fielded in the second half in all three matches in Sharjah. The dew was a factor in those games. We haven't seen any dew in the three days we have been in Lahore. We expect the conditions to be similar to how it was in the PSL. It will be a high-scoring series. We have to play smart cricket."