Liam Norwell, Warwickshire's former fast bowler, retires aged 32

Liam Norwell , the former Warwickshire seamer whose final-day heroics saved the club from relegation in 2022, has been advised to retire on medical grounds after failing to recover from a series of long-standing injuries.

Norwell, 32, was released by Warwickshire in August, having not made a single senior appearance since taking a career-best 9 for 62 at Edgbaston in September 2022, to beat Hampshire by five runs in a thrilling County Championship climax.

His efforts kept Warwickshire in the top flight at Yorkshire's expense, and he was rewarded with a two-year contract extension in March 2023. However, he missed that year's entire campaign after suffering a back injury in pre-season, and though he returned to action in four second XI games in June 2024, he tore his pectoral muscle in the last of those against Worcestershire.

After undergoing another operation, his contract with Warwickshire was terminated by mutual consent. Warwickshire Performance Director Gavin Larsen said at the time: "I'm gutted for Liam because I know how hard he's tried and trained to get back to full fitness. He's been close to making a return on a few occasions but not quite got over the line.

"After finally overcoming the back injury he suffered terrible luck by tearing his pec when he looked to be getting back to his best."

Genuinely quick on his day, Norwell took a total of 347 first-class wickets, including 94 for Warwickshire. He took 49 of those at an average of 18.21 in 2021, and was included in the England Lions tour of Australia that winter. He was named as a stand-by for England's Test tour of the Caribbean the following spring, but later revealed that a family illness would have prevented him from answering the call.

"I've really enjoyed my time as a Bear since joining and have shared in some great team successes and memories," Norwell said back in August. "After finding the problem, and finally overcoming my back issues during the winter, I was hoping for a productive season and being able to return to my best.