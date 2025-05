Within hours he was on a plane bound for Lahore, where his PSL franchise, the Lahore Qalandars, play the final of the tournament against Quetta Gladiators. Such was Qalandars' eagerness to have him in their playing XI they raced him from the airport - where he landed ten minutes before the toss - to the ground. The Qalandars had prepared two team sheets, one with Raza in it and the other in the eventuality he did not make it in time, with Shakib al Hasan to play in that scenario.