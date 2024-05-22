Hasan Ali released from Pakistan squad to play for Warwickshire

Hasan Ali' s chances of making Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad appear to be over, after he was released from their squad for their four-match series against England in order to resume his stint with Warwickshire in county cricket.

"The team management has decided to let Hasan Ali continue his commitments in county cricket," the PCB said in a press release on Wednesday, the morning of their first T20I against England in Leeds. "Initially, Hasan was selected as an injury cover for Haris Rauf."

Hasan won a surprise recall to Pakistan's T20I set-up ahead of their recent series against Ireland, having played only three times in the format since the 2021 T20 World Cup. But he recorded figures of 0 for 42 in three overs in the series decider in Clontarf , and has now been released from the squad.

Pakistan have not announced their provisional squad for the T20 World Cup but must submit a final list of 15 names to the ICC before Saturday's deadline.

Warwickshire were blindsided by Hasan's international recall but he will return to their squad ahead of their County Championship fixture against Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford, which starts on Friday. He is also due to feature in the T20 Blast, which starts next week, and will stay with the club until the end of July.

Aamer Jamal, Hasan's compatriot, has also been at Warwickshire but took one wicket in his first two appearances and lost his place in the side for their recent defeat against Essex. "[Jamal] is struggling for rhythm and not reaching the sort of pace we'd like him to," Mark Robinson, Warwickshire's coach, said after their defeat to Surrey.