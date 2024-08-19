Aamer Jamal's back issues rule him out of Bangladesh Test series
He has not adequately recovered, and will now work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore
Pakistan fast-bowling allrounder Aamer Jamal will miss the two-Test series against Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Monday.
Jamal was initially selected in the squad with his participation subject to fitness clearance. He was most likely going to miss the first Test, starting on August 21 in Rawalpindi, as he hadn't completely recovered from his back injury, but is now ruled out of the second Test starting August 30 as well.
Jamal, who was Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in the away series in Australia in 2023-24 with 18 wickets in three Tests, has been dealing with lower back issues since May this year. The injury also affected and ultimately curtailed his multi-format stint with Warwickshire in England, and he last played competitive cricket in June.
Jamal was originally the lone seam-bowling allrounder in the squad, and with no replacement named, Pakistan will go into the first Test with 14 players since Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam were also released to play for the Shaheens. Pakistan are also expected to name an all-seam attack for the first Test and the other quicks in the squad are Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali.
Jamal will now work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore with one eye on regaining fitness before the Test series against England in October.