Aamer Jamal's back issues rule him out of Bangladesh Test series

Jamal was originally the lone seam-bowling allrounder in the squad, and with no replacement named, Pakistan will go into the first Test with 14 players since Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam were also released to play for the Shaheens. Pakistan are also expected to name an all-seam attack for the first Test and the other quicks in the squad are Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali.