Matches (34)
IND vs ENG (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
SA20 (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
ILT20 (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
Nepal Tri (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
TBA vs TBA, Final at Mong Kok, HK TRI, Feb 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Mong Kok, February 02, 2025, Hong Kong Tri Series (OD)
TBA
TBA
Tomorrow
1:00 AM
Match yet to begin
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|02 February 2025 - day (50-over match)