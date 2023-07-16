Matches (8)
Match delayed by rain • 1st TEST •  Galle
SL Flag

SL

(5.5 ov) 18/1
PAK Flag

PAK

Day 1 - Session 1: Sri Lanka chose to bat.

Match delayed by rain
1st ODI, Mirpur, July 16, 2023, ICC Women's Championship
IND WMN chose to field.

Current RR: 2.63
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 26/0 (5.20)
Report

India bowl first in opening ODI; debuts for Anusha, Amanjot and Shorna

Priya Punia makes a comeback into the Indian XI, replacing Shafali Verma

S Sudarshanan
16-Jul-2023 • 1 hr ago
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana pictured at the ODI trophy unveiling ceremony&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCB

Toss India chose to bowl vs Bangladesh
Harmanpreet Kaur continued her winning streak with the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur. The toss was delayed by over 20 minutes due to wet outfield on account of early morning rain.
India handed out ODI debuts to allrounder Amanjot Kaur and left-arm spinner B Anusha. They also left Shafali Verma out of their XI and brought back Priya Punia - playing her first ODI since March 2021 - to open alongside Smriti Mandhana.
Amanjot and Pooja Vastrakar were the only seamers in the XI that had as many as six spin bowling options including the part-timers Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, handed out an ODI cap to batter Shorna Akter. Seamer Marufa Akter, who impressed in the T20Is, also found a spot in the XI, while the returning Sharmin Akter was slotted to open the batting. Shamima Sultana, who starred in the final T20I with a steady 42, was left out of the XI.
The last time India played an ODI was at Lord's in September 2022.
Bangladesh: Bangladesh: 1 Sharmin Akter, 2 Murshida Khatun, 3 Shorna Akter, 4 Nigar Sultana (capt/wk), 5 Fargana Hoque, 6 Nahida Akter, 7 Ritu Moni, 8 Fahima Khatun, 9 Sultana Khatun 10 Rabeya Khan, 11 Marufa Akter
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Priya Punia, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Amanjot Kaur, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Devika Vaidya, 11 B Anusha
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

