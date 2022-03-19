India Women 277 for 7 (Raj 68, Bhatia 59, Harmanpreet 57*, Vastrakar 34, Brown 3-30, King 2-52) vs Australia Women

The fixture, the first one at Eden Park in this World Cup, promised fireworks and rain. Rain remained away, and the pyrotechnics came piecemeal. First, in flashes during the half-centuries from Raj and Bhatia, and then in full bloom as Harmanpreet, the chief architect of Australia's undoing in the 2017 World Cup semi-final, went full throttle in the final ten overs with Vastrakar.

Dropped on 33 by Beth Mooney off legspinner Alana King , Harmanpreet's unbeaten 47-ball 57 helped steer India from 158 for 3 to the security of a par score. She added 64 for the seventh wicket with Vastrakar, who chipped in with a 28-ball 34 before being dismissed last ball, as India added 77 in the final ten overs.

India's imposing total didn't look likely when they were 39 for 2 in the powerplay. Having opted to bowl, Australia's early success was courtesy the two big blows Brown dealt India inside six overs in slightly overcast conditions. Back into the Australian side after sitting out the last game against West Indies, 19-year-old Brown enticed Smriti Mandhana into an expansive cover drive, which flew into the safe hands of first-slip Meg Lanning.

Unperturbed, Shafali Verma , who came in for allrounder Deepti Sharma, hit Megan Schutt for a four between point and gully after a six thudded into the sightscreen, in the next over. A similar attempt to steal a four in the point region, directed only marginally finer, however, got the better of Verma as Mooney caught her for 12 in Brown's next over.

India's No. 3 changed hands for the third time in the tournament. With their World Cup campaign on the line, a solid hand from their first-drop was key. Bhatia, who had shouldered opening duties in the tournament before Saturday, rose to the occasion.

Yastika Bhatia, in a new batting slot, hit her first World Cup half-century Getty Images

Partnering Raj for India's highest third-wicket stand against Australia in ODI World Cups, Bhatia grinded an Australian attack that appeared to lack the incisiveness or discipline of their previous outings in this World Cup. They conceded 24 runs through wides, the most ever they have in an ODI World Cup match. https://stats.espncricinfo.com/ci/engine/stats/index.html?class=9;filter=advanced;orderby=wides;team=289;team_view=bowl;template=results;trophy=68;type=team;view=extras_innings Player of the Match in the last two matches, Ellyse Perry , contributed ten of those, all in her opening over.

Perry was taken out of the attack soon after as she struggled to get her lines against the left-right combination right. The partnership reached 50 in the 18th over, through wides again. This time, though, Ashleigh Gardner , who had just come off bowling a maiden, was the guilty party.

Coming off a high-score of 31 in four innings so far in the tournament, Raj mixed caution and industry as she dug her heels in to play her part in resurrecting the innings. Characteristically circumspect at the start, the India captain toiled hard to find the gaps and rotate the strike on her way to a 96-ball 68. The intent to take the occasional risk was clear as she carted a six, down the ground off Jess Jonassen , and three fours in her innings.

Raj guided Gardner for a four towards the third boundary in the 22nd over as India neared 100. The three-digit milestone came up with a three, proof of the hard yards India put in to better their running between the wickets in a bid to script a third win in the tournament.

Soon after, India crossed 150, and Bhatia unfurled a late cut off Gardner to reach her maiden World Cup half-century. Brown's reintroduction in the next over, though, saw her pick out Perry - the only fielder in the deep on the off side - as India looked to accelerate.

The injection of impetus eventually came from Harmanpreet and Vastrakar, and they were helped by misfields and a dropped chance towards the closing moments of the innings. Against a resurgent India, who recovered well from being bowled out for 134 in their last game, against England, the let-offs could come back to bite title favourites Australia, who are one win shy of sealing a semi-final berth.