Welcome to our live report of the opening day of the Australia verses India Test series from Adelaide. Join us for updates, analysis and colour.

*Most recent entry will appear at the top, please refresh your page for the latest updates. All times are local.

2.40pm: Starc strikes early

One of the debates around the India side was Prithvi Shaw v Shubman Gill. And that debate will likely rumble on now. Shaw has lasted just two deliveries against Mitchell Starc before getting an inside edge into his stumps. It was predicted by Ricky Ponting on commentary, the ball coming back in from Starc. Some clouds have come over and these may not be bad bowling conditions. Two years ago the India top order made a poor start but were able to fight back, and eventually win, thanks to Chesteshwar Pujara's brilliant hundred.

"He doesn't commit his front foot to the line of the ball a lot, quote often leaves a big gap between bat and pad and that's where the Aussies will target." - @RickyPonting #AUSvIND https://t.co/SiB5Zjzy9p — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2020

0.1 Starc to Shaw, no run

Good length and a hint of curve into the corridor. Shaw on his toes to get behind the line of this and defend with soft hands

0.2 Starc to Shaw, OUT

Inside edge and bowled! There are two problems Shaw is contending with recently - jabbing away from the body and the ball that comes in. This is a combination of both. It's an inswinger from a good length, just a touch wide of the corridor. He's looking to drive on the rise and it's for the initial line. Gap between bat and front leg and half a stride. Not a great looking shot and it'll feel like a long walk back for him. For Starc - just another day with the pink ball. Fantastic start

0.3 Starc to Pujara, no run

Good length, bit of shape in at middle stump. Solidly defended down the pitch

0.4 Starc to Pujara, 1 run

Just short of first slip! Starc's inswinger - even the lack of it - is already playing on their minds. Pujara pushes at this length ball going across him. Caught inside the line. He always plays with soft hands though, and that probably saves him here

0.5 Starc to Agarwal, no run

Short of a length, dipping in and rising in the corridor. Left alone

0.6 Starc to Agarwal, no run

Full inswinger in the corridor. Half a stride and tentative jab to get this onto pad off the thick inside edge

2.10pm: India to bat first

The coin has fallen in Virat Kohli's favour. How big a moment will that be? The Australia XI is as expected with Joe Burns and Matthew Wade to open, but first of all it will be all eyes on their strong bowling attack so it's a good time to read this profile of Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc is back in the Aust squad. I spoke to him for @cricketmonthly about his departure from using critics as motivation - with mixed results - to being cricketer with a small, trusted circle and 45 wickets at 18.42 over his past 8 Tests #AusvInd https://t.co/Uzy0PHPiyU — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 14, 2020

And here's Dan from Adelaide Oval:

All the dodging and weaving and prevarication from the Australian camp served only to delay the announcement of a team that was more or less as logically expected. Joe Burns was retained in a big show of faith by the national selectors and their belief in continuity, while Matthew Wade was handed the difficult task of standing in as an opener to create middle order room for Cameron Green's much-anticipated debut. Tim Paine's supposed flirtation with a move up the order turned out to be fanciful talk, as he remains locked in at No. 7, while the hosts were also able retain Mitchell Starc in their Test XI despite his recent time away for compassionate reasons.

Good News for India. India have never lost a Test when Virat Kohli has won the toss.



Played 25, Won 21 and Drawn 4 #AUSvsIND — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) December 17, 2020

1.45pm: Debut confirmed

Cameron Green has been handed his Test cap by Pat Cummins. We still await final confirmation on the batting order. Toss coming up shortly. It's a sunny aftrernoon in Adelaide.

Cameron Green pulls on the baggy green for the first time Getty Images

1.30pm: Australia's difficult build-up

You can't say things have all gone to plan for Australia over the last couple of weeks. David Warner's groin injury, Will Pucovski's concussion and Joe Burns' awful form have left some tricky decisions. However, this is how we expect Australia to line-up:

Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Here's a bit more on the Cameron Green story - this 'best since Ponting'

"To me, Cameron Green is the next superstar of Australian cricket," Greg Chappell said. "He is a genuine prospect with bat and ball, but I think his future is as a batsman who can offer some quality overs. Cameron is a batsman of rare talent. At 6ft 7in, he could become something very special. I would bat him at No. 6 to start with, but I reckon No. 4 is his long-term position. The sooner he gets to play at this level, the sooner he will become the player that he should be."

1.10pm: India's selection

Have they got it right?

11:31 Did India make the right selection calls?

1.00pm: It's here!

Hello everyone and welcome to our rolling coverage of the first Test between Australia and India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As with so many sporting events this year it has taken a huge amount to get this show on the road - the one-day and T20I matches were a nice starter, but this is the main course. Four Test matches in a month, it will test both sides in many ways, with Australia hoping to avenge the 2-1 loss in 2018-19. On that occasion they were without David Warner and Steven Smith throughout, this time they'll be without Warner for at least one Test but India will be without Virat Kohli for three. He's in Adelaide, however, and you feel India have to make the most of that. We are about an hour away from the toss, but we already know India's XI - in a very positive, assertive move it was named yesterday - and we think we know Australia's with Joe Burns set to keep his place and a debut for Cameron Green. Stay with us (and my colleagues on the live commentary) for all the build-up.

India name their XI for the pink-ball, day-night Test against Australia starting tomorrow - Shaw and Saha picked ahead of Gill and Pant #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/EArbb0NrTn — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 16, 2020