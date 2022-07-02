Hooda, Arshdeep, Malik star in India's comfortable win

Suryakumar had time in the middle while Samson carried on from his maiden T20I half-century from three days ago

India 151 for 3 (Hooda 59, Suryakumar 36*) beat Derbyshire 150 for 8 (Madsen 28, Cartwright 27, Arshdeep 2-29, Umran 2-31) by seven wickets

Led by Dinesh Karthik in 11 vs 11 contest, the visitors elected to field and rocked Derbyshire by removing openers Shan Masood and Luis Reece inside four overs. This was to be the order of the evening for the hosts, who didn't have momentum at any stage. As many as four Derbyshire batters got off to starts, none bettering No. 3 Wayne Madsen's 28.

From 88 for 5 in the 13th over, they managed to post 150 thanks largely to Alex Hughes (24 off 17) and Hilton Cartwright (27 off 26). Late blows from Arshdeep and Umran, who picked up two wickets apiece, ensured Derbyshire didn't get a final kick.

Indians lost Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over, but pressed on courtesy two half-century stands. The first, (51 runs) between Samson and Hooda was about laying the foundation of the chase, the second (78 runs), between Hooda and Suryakumar was about building on and completing the job. Hooda fell for a 37-ball 59 with India needing 17, which they polished off in just 16.4 overs.