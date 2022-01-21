It's a must-win game for India, and KL Rahul hoped the pitch will get slower at the match progresses

Toss India chose to bat vs South Africa

India captain KL Rahul opted to bat in the second ODI in Paarl, as India looked to keep the three-match series alive. India were unchanged and Rahul said the decision to bat was "straightforward" as the game was being played on the same pitch as the opening ODI , which South Africa won batting first, and he hoped the surface would get slower later on.

South Africa made one change by bringing in Sisanda Magala for the left-arm quick Marco Jansen. Captain Temba Bavuma said it was to manage Jansen's workload, as he had played all three Tests and the first ODI as well. It will effectively be Magala's first ODI with the ball as his debut game was washed out by rain two overs after South Africa started bowling against Netherlands last November.

Bavuma said they wanted to bat first too but he was confident there would be a "little opportunity" for the bowlers in the first hour.

It was another hot day in Paarl, and the temperature could get close to 40 degrees Celsius later in the day.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Janneman Malan, 3 Temba Bavuma (capt), 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 David Miller, 7 Andile Phehlulwayo, 8 Sisanda Magala, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

India: 1 KL Rahul (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Venkatesh Iyer, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal