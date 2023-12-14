Matches (5)
3rd T20I (D/N), Johannesburg, December 14, 2023, India tour of South Africa
India FlagIndia
(7.4/20 ov) 70/2
South Africa FlagSouth Africa

South Africa chose to field.

Current RR: 9.13
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 41/0 (8.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:IND 185
Burger debuts as South Africa bowl; India unchanged

Suryakumar Yadav, in front of a sell-out crowd, said he would have chosen to bat if he'd won the toss

Firdose Moonda
14-Dec-2023 • 47 mins ago
South Africa have gone in with two spinners on a pace-friendly Wanderers pitch  •  Associated Press

Toss: South Africa chose to bowl vs India
Aiden Markram decided his team would chase as they look to close out the series against India at a dry Wanderers on the eve of a public holiday. South Africans have been given the day off tomorrow to commemorate the Springboks Rugby World Cup win in October and they won't mind an extra reason to celebrate.
To give them that, an experimental South African attack will have to perform well, in the absence of all their frontline pacers. With Kagiso Rabada rested, Lungi Ngidi out through injury and Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen released to play red-ball cricket in preparation for the Tests, left-arm seamer Nandre Burger was given his first cap and will bowl alongside Lizaad Williams and Andile Phehlukwayo.
South Africa included an extra allrounder in Donovan Ferreira in place of Tristan Stubbs and brought back experience in the form of left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. With Tabraiz Shamsi also in the XI, South Africa have two specialist spinners in their team on the pace-friendly Wanderers deck. Their only other option would have been to play Ottniel Baartman, an uncapped medium-pacer, which may be why they opted for the combination of Maharaj and Shamsi. India are unchanged from the team that lost on Thursday, with no room for Ravi Bishnoi or Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Suryakumar Yadav, in front of a sell-out crowd, said he would have chosen to bat if he'd won the toss, which left everyone happy after the opening exchanges of the series decider.
South Africa: 1 Reeza Hendricks, 2 Matthew Breetzke, 3 Aiden Markam, 4 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 5 David Miller, 6 Donovan Ferreira 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Lizaad Williams, 10 Nandre Burger, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Arshdeep Singh, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, 11 Mukesh Kumar
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

Win Probability
IND 65.2%
INDSA
100%50%100%IND InningsSA Innings

Current Over 8 • IND 70/2

Live Forecast: IND 185
India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
YBK Jaiswal
not out3421
Shubman Gill
lbw126
NT Tilak Varma
caught01
SA Yadav
not out2119
Extras(nb 1, w 2)
Total70(2 wkts; 7.4 ovs)
