Burger debuts as South Africa bowl; India unchanged

South Africa included an extra allrounder in Donovan Ferreira in place of Tristan Stubbs and brought back experience in the form of left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. With Tabraiz Shamsi also in the XI, South Africa have two specialist spinners in their team on the pace-friendly Wanderers deck. Their only other option would have been to play Ottniel Baartman, an uncapped medium-pacer, which may be why they opted for the combination of Maharaj and Shamsi. India are unchanged from the team that lost on Thursday, with no room for Ravi Bishnoi or Ruturaj Gaikwad.